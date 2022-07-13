Fatal Side By Side Accident Monday Night

(Washington County, MO) A man from Steelville, 65 year old Allen E. Arndt, is dead after his pick up ran off the road in Washington County Wednesday afternoon. Highway Patrol reports show the accident took place at 2 o'clock as Arndt was headed north on Gobbler's Knob Road, north of Skyview Drive, when the pick up ran off the right side of the road. Arndt overcorrected and the truck came back onto the road. Arndt lost control of the vehicle and it ran off the right side of the road again crashing into an embankment. The truck rolled over onto its driver side. The bed of the truck smashed into a tree. Arndt was pronounced dead on the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO