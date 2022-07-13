Fatal Side By Side Accident Monday Night

(Washington County, MO) A woman from Cadet, 49 year old Melissa M. Snodell, is suffering serious injuries after she was involved in a two vehicle wreck in Washington County Wednesday afternoon just after one o'clock. Highway Patrol reports show Snodell was driving an SUV east on Pat Daly Road as another SUV, driven by 23 year old Tyler M. Johnson, of Bonne Terre, was headed west. Snodell failed to negotiate a curve and her vehicle traveled into the westbound lane. The two vehicles crashed nearly head on. Snodell, and her passenger, a 16 year old female who received minor injuries, were taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital at Potosi. Johnson was not injured.
