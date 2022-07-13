ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

High waves and dangerous currents expected on Lake Michigan

CBS News
 4 days ago

Stay out of Lake Michigan this afternoon, even if...

www.cbsnews.com

CBS News

Florida woman found dead, grabbed by gators in pond

ENGLEWOOD - A Florida woman was found dead after falling into a pond and being grabbed by two alligators. The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said that the elderly woman was seen falling into the pond along a golf course in Englewood late Friday and struggling to stay afloat. While she...
ENGLEWOOD, FL
CBS News

Transcript: D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on "Face the Nation," July 17, 2022

The following is a transcript of an interview with Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser that aired Sunday, July 17, 2022, on "Face the Nation." MARGARET BRENNAN: One of the more startling numbers from last week's Consumer Price Index was the cost of rent, which is soaring at the fastest pace in 36 years. Here in the nation's capital, average home rental costs have jumped more than 11% in just the past year. The national rate is nearly 6%. Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser has made the push for affordable housing a part of her agenda, and she joins us. Good morning, Mayor.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS News

Authorities catch inmate who stole car, cut off ankle monitor

A 56-year-old inmate who escaped state custody by cutting off his ankle monitor and stealing a car was captured Saturday afternoon in New Mexico. Timothy O'Brien, described by the Colorado Department of Corrections as a minimum security prisoner, was located and arrested in Farmington, according to the DOC. O'Brien will...
FARMINGTON, NM

