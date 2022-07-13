ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dylan Cease helps the White Sox to a win after a loss again in 2022

By Larry Hawley
 4 days ago
CLEVELAND, OH – JULY 12: Dylan Cease #84 of the Chicago White Sox pitches against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning of game two of a doubleheader…

CLEVELAND – Some might think the performance was in response to a bit of a surprising All-Star snub that came on Sunday. But really, this is something that Dylan Cease has done all season.

When the team has been in need of a victory after a rough start to a series, the pitcher has been there to deliver.

For a fifth time in 2022, Cease came through for the White Sox after they had lost in their previous game, this time doing so after dropping a 4-1 decision to the Guardians just a few hours earlier on Tuesday. The pitcher threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings while three homers helped the visitors to a 7-0 win over Cleveland at Progressive Field.

Cease improved his record to 8-4 and dropped his ERA to 2.30 on the season as he struck out nine batters on the evening. His total number of “K’s” for the season is now 142, which puts him in the league lead as of Wednesday afternoon.

Once again, this effort came when the White Sox needed it, having lost two-straight games in a critical stretch of eight contests against American League Central division foes before the All-Star Break. The team had dropped the first two of the four-game series to Cleveland before the second half of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

Here were other occasions where Cease was able to get a win after a White Sox loss:

April 9th – at Tigers – 5 Innings, 1 Run, 8 Strikeouts, 3 Walks in 5-2 Win

April 15th – vs Rays – 5 2/3 Innings, 1 Run, 8 Strikeouts, 2 Walks in 3-2 Win

May 2nd – vs Angels – 7 Innings, 0 Runs, 11 Strikeouts, 0 Walks in 3-0 Win

June 26th – vs Orioles – 7 Innings, 1 Run, 13 Strikeouts, 1 Walk in 4-3 Victory

Jose Abreu’s two-run homer in the first, Josh Harrison’s solo shot in the second, along with Luis Robert’s three-run home run in the ninth were plenty of offense for Cease and the rest of the staff to get the job done.

Reynaldo Lopez, Kendall Graveman, and Matt Foster held the Guardians scoreless the rest of the way to give the White Sox another win when they needed it, thanks in big part to their best starter in 2022.

