ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Sir Bernard Jenkin endorses Suella Braverman for Tory leader

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3seSaT_0geTG8DJ00

Suella Braverman will "inspire" the Conservative Party and the country, Sir Bernard Jenkin has said in his endorsement of the attorney general to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister.

The chair of the European Research Group (ERG) Steering committee said that Braverman was one of the "bravest" and "most principled" people he'd ever met.

MPs from the eurosceptic group are torn over which candidate will best champion the Brexit cause.

While Sir Bernard has endorsed Braverman, fellow member of the ERG Mark Francois has endorsed Liz Truss.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Penny Mordaunt too ‘woke’ to lead Tory party, suggests defeated leadership rival Suella Braverman

Tory leadership hopeful Penny Mordaunt is too “woke” to lead the Tory party or become prime minister, one of her former leadership rivals has claimed.Attorney general Suella Braverman, who was dumped out of the race last week, once again took aim at the Ms Mordaunt over her stance on trans rights.On Times Radio she said she was “honoured” that the Ministerial and other Maternity Allowances Act that was passed in Parliament that allowed her to take maternity last year without resigning as the government’s chief law officer.She said that Ms Mordaunt was the Bill minister at the time and the...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Tory leadership debate - live: Rivals to go head-to-head as Mordaunt hits out at ‘smears’

Conservative rivals are set to go head-to-head in the second live debate on ITV this evening. The hour-long debate in the Tory leadership race will take place at ITV’s White City studios, with all five candidates taking part.After eleven candidates announced leadership bids, only five remain: Kemi Badenoch, Penny Mordaunt, Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss and Tom Tugendhat.The debate comes as Ms Mordaunt today admitted that her plans to cut taxes will lead to increased government borrowing and has hit out at “smears” against her leadership campaign.She rejected claims she had ever pursued a policy of self-identification for trans people...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Plan for Boris Johnson to appoint 39 new Tory-supporting peers condemned as ‘bung to mates’

A plan for Boris Johnson to appoint 39 new Tory-supporting peers to ram through controversial Brexit legislation has been condemned as a “bung to mates”.Labour and the Liberal Democrats have attacked the secret proposal – called “Project Homer” – put forward by the consultancy group run by the prime minister’s controversial adviser Lynton Crosby. Seen by ITV News, it says Mr Johnson would have avoided half of the defeats he has suffered in the House of Lords if the Conservatives had around 40 additional committed peers. It also proposes improving peers’ loyalty to the government by offering other honours...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Francois
Person
Bernard Jenkin
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Suella Braverman
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Tom Tugendhat calls deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda ‘a totem’ but would let plan go ahead

Tom Tugendhat has called the plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda “a totem”, but said he would keep it if he wins the Tory leadership race.The outsider argued it is more important to “close down the roots” of people trafficking across the Mediterranean and avoided saying the policy – involving a £120m upfront payment and unknown further costs – is value for money.But the candidate promising “a clean start” after the Boris Johnson years joined with all his rivals in saying Priti Patel’s hardline plan should be given time to establish if it can work.“Let’s be absolutely clear....
WORLD
Newsweek

Donald Trump 'Takes Back Over' Government in Four Months, Pastor Says

Reverend Shane Vaughn predicted that former President Donald Trump will be taking "back over" control of the government in four months, citing the upcoming midterm elections when Republicans are expected by many analysts to win back the House and possibly the Senate as well. Many Christian pastors and self-described prophets...
POTUS
Newsweek

Trump 'Viciously' Attacking Republicans 'Will Come Back to Bite Him': Luntz

GOP pollster Frank Luntz predicted Saturday that former President Donald Trump's attacks targeting fellow Republicans "will come back to bite him," particularly as investigations and other controversies continue to pile up. Some analysts have suggested that Trump's grip on control of the Republican Party is waning, particularly as the former...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#The Conservative Party#Erg
The Independent

Vladimir Putin assassination ‘wishful thinking’ says UK defence chief

The UK Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin has said speculation that Vladimir Putin is not well or could be assassinated is just “wishful thinking”.He added that military officials see a “relatively stable regime” in Russia and that the president has been able to “quash” any opposition.“I think some of these comments that he’s not well, or that actually, surely somebody is going to assassinate him or take him out, I think they’re wishful thinking,” Mr Radakin said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson skips heatwave crisis meeting to ‘host Chequers party’

Boris Johnson is skipping a crisis meeting on the looming life-threatening heatwave apparently to host a party at his luxury Chequers rural retreat.Ministers and experts are gathering in the Cabinet Office on Saturday afternoon for a Cobra meeting to prepare for temperatures hitting an unprecedented 40C on Monday.But the prime minister will be 30 miles away in Buckinghamshire at a get together for friends and family, ahead of being kicked out of his country retreat at the start of September.It is going ahead after Mr Johnson and his wife Carrie had to abandon an earlier plan to use Chequers...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

747K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy