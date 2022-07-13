Sir Bernard Jenkin endorses Suella Braverman for Tory leader

Suella Braverman will "inspire" the Conservative Party and the country, Sir Bernard Jenkin has said in his endorsement of the attorney general to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister.

The chair of the European Research Group (ERG) Steering committee said that Braverman was one of the "bravest" and "most principled" people he'd ever met.

MPs from the eurosceptic group are torn over which candidate will best champion the Brexit cause.

While Sir Bernard has endorsed Braverman, fellow member of the ERG Mark Francois has endorsed Liz Truss.