Hartford to upgrade housing, retail

Arrowhead Redevelopment Project Photo credit City of Hartford

Hartford, Conn(WTIC Radio)-Relying on a mixture of state and private capital, the city of Hartford has announced plans to redevelop a blighted area north of downtown, near Dunkin Donuts Park.

Called the Arrowhead Redevelopment Project, it includes 43-units of mixed income housing units, 85 square feet of retail space and a walking promenade.

The city is partnering with the San Juan Center and Carabetta Development.

Mayor Luke Bronin said the project capitalizes on development of the area around Dunkin Donuts Park, home of the Hartford Yard Goats.

Further Bronin said the project knits together neighborhoods separated for years by a "sea of parking lots."

The state of Connecticut is contributing $6.3million through the Connecticut Communities Challenge Grant Program. Much of those funds will enhance area infrastructure.

Officials hope to break ground in the fall on the $17-million project. Completion is expected in 18 months.