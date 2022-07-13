ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, MI

Thunderstorms fire up across Southeast Michigan, 40 mph gusts expected

By WWJ Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cg1Ln_0geTFtD400
Photo credit Getty

(WWJ) - Strong storms with heavy rains and 40 mph wind gusts have been building up in the listening area ahead of a weak cold front in portions of Monroe and Lenawee Counties, meteorologists said.

A Special Weather Statement has been issued for southeast Michigan after radar picked up a line of strong thunderstorms extending from Dundee to Deerfield, to include Blissfield Movement.

The storms are moving east at around 30 mph, producing brief, but heavy downpours and gusts of up to 40 mph.

The storms will impact areas in Dundee, Deerfield, Petersburg, Ida, Maybee Ottawa Lake, Monroe, Temperance, Lambertville and Luna Pier.

Other locations potentially affected are: Ogden Center, Toledo Beach, Erie, Woodland Beach, Stony Point, Palmyra, Bolles Harbor, Samaria, Jasper and Azalia.

"Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects," the National Weather Service warned. "Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible."

Another system firing up in Oakland County brought rain and a few strikes of lighting to the Wixom/Commerce Township area.

The NWS advised drivers to be wary of driving through flooded roadways and to seek shelter in a building.

The Special Weather Statement expires at 2:30 p.m.

