ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Netherlands edges past Portugal for 1st win of Euro 2022

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S1e7v_0geTFqYt00

Daniëlle van der Donk scored the winning goal as defending champion the Netherlands got its first win at the European Championship with a team reduced by illness and injury, beating Portugal 3-2 on Wednesday.

Coming off an opening draw with Sweden, the Netherlands was without Vivianne Miedema after the star forward tested positive for the coronavirus. Three other players are either in isolation or injured.

Early on against Portugal, it didn't seem to matter.

The Dutch team surged into an 2-0 lead inside 16 minutes thanks to headers by Damaris Egurrola and Stefanie van der Gragt, both scored from corners as Portugal failed to cope with the Netherlands at set pieces. Van der Gragt paid a price for her goal as she was struck in the face by an opponent's boot as she dived to head the ball.

Portugal found a way back into the game when Dutch defender Dominique Janssen tripped Diana Silva and gave away a penalty converted in the 38th minute by Carole Costa. It was Silva's turn to score the second two minutes after the break with a near-post header.

The Netherlands claimed a third goal by Jill Roord soon after but it was ruled out after a video review taking several minutes, only for van der Donk to restore the Dutch lead with a curling shot into the top-right corner.

There were signs of relief at a win which leaves the Netherlands level with Sweden on four points at the top of Group C with one game to play. Still, the Netherlands had been widely expected to win more convincingly against Portugal, the second-lowest ranked team in the tournament, which is playing as a replacement for suspended Russia.

Earlier, Sweden also claimed its first win as Hanna Bennison came off the bench to score with a thunderous shot in a 2-1 win against a Switzerland team also affected by illness.

The determined and well-organized Swiss defense kept Sweden at bay until the 52nd minute, when Fridolina Rolfö finished off a slick Swedish team move through the center. Switzerland responded immediately with a curling shot from Ramona Bachmann for the equalizer after Swedish goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl gave away the ball.

Bennison scored the winning goal in the 79th with a powerful shot from just outside the penalty area. Sweden twice had the ball in the net late on but was offside both times.

Switzerland's preparations for the game were disrupted when eight players and 11 members of staff had to be isolated from the rest of the team on Sunday night and early Monday morning as a gastrointestinal illness swept through the team camp.

Monday's training session was canceled but coach Nils Nielsen was able to field a nearly unchanged starting lineup, with only one affected player, defender Rahel Kiwic, moving to the bench.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Watch: Netherlands take early lead over Portugal with incredible header

The Netherlands have taken an early lead in their Group C clash with Portugal at Women’s EURO 2022. The match is a crucial one for the continuation of both of these sides in the tournament after Sweden beat Switzerland 2-1 earlier in the day to go top of the group. With that in mind, the Dutch have made the perfect start to the match, scoring after just seven minutes.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hedvig Lindahl
Person
Vivianne Miedema
Person
Rahel Kiwic
Person
Diana Silva
Person
Ramona Bachmann
Person
Damaris Egurrola
The Independent

Denmark and Spain to battle it out for right to face England hosts

Denmark and Spain will battle it out for the right to face hosts England in the Euro 2022 quarter-finals on Saturday. The Group B rivals meet at the Brentford Community Stadium with the Spaniards needing to draw to clinch runners-up spot behind Germany, who already know they will meet Austria in the last eight, while the Danes have to win to progress.
SPORTS
BBC

Euro 2022: Attendance record broken for Women's Euros with 15 games left

Euro 2022 has broken the record for the total attendance at a European Women's Championship - despite still being in the group stage. Euro 2017 in the Netherlands was attended by a total of 240,055 supporters, the record until now. But the 8,173 who watched France beat Belgium 2-1 in...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dutch
MMAmania.com

PFL Europe set to debut in 2023, feature top European MMA prospects

Professional Fighters League (PFL) is coming to a European country near you. The fast-growing mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion announced Friday the launch of PFL Europe, a new international league debuting in 2023. PFL Europe events will all be staged in European countries, broadcast and streamed primetime in Europe, and feature the top emerging European MMA fighters.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

What time is Argentina vs Scotland today?

Scotland do battle with Argentina in the series decider at Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades in Santiago del Estero on Saturday evening (8.10pm BST).Gregor Townsend’s side looked set for a disappointing tour when they fell to a 26-18 defeat in the first Test in South America but responded in style to thump Los Pumas 29-6 last week to set up this winner-takes-all clash.Scotland have now won six of the last seven fixtures between the sides, as well as six of the last seven that have taken place in Argentina, so will be hopeful of putting a disheartening Six Nations campaign...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

England manager Sarina Wiegman tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of the Lionesses' final Euro 2022 group game against Northern Ireland

England manager Sarina Wiegman has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss tonight’s final group game with Northern Ireland. Assistant boss Arjan Veurink will take charge of the Lionesses, who have already topped Group A, at St Mary’s. Wiegman’s absence could severely hinder England’s preparation for next Wednesday’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Sweden
Country
Switzerland
Country
Netherlands
ESPN

Euro 2022: Sweden contact UEFA over VAR after controversial disallowed offside goal

Sweden have reached out to UEFA about a controversial VAR decision which ruled out Rebecca Blomqvist's goal in the 2-1 win over Switzerland on Wednesday. The incident happened two minutes from time when substitute Blomqvist peeled off the shoulder of her marker to slot the ball home only for the celebrations to be pulled back off for offside after an intervention from VAR.
UEFA
ESPN

Vivianne Miedema's absence felt as Netherlands edge past Portugal

LEIGH, England -- With their fans out in force in the lead up to the game, the Netherlands entered Wednesday's clash as favourites in Group C. However, it was Portugal who stole the night, despite the final result. Having been tipped for the Women's European Championship title, and being reigning...
SOCCER
ESPN

Sweden beat Switzerland with stunner from Everton's Hanna Bennison

Sweden earned a 2-1 victory over Switzerland in the Women's European Championship at Bramall Lane on Wednesday as 19-year-old Hanna Bennison scored the winning goal after coming off the bench. Everton midfielder Bennison, the youngest player in the Sweden squad, scored a stunning goal from the edge of the box...
SOCCER
NBC Sports

Mads Pedersen gives Denmark another Tour de France stage win

SAINT-ETIENNE, France — Mads Pedersen, the 2019 World road race champion, attacked from the start, then delivered in style on the finish line to claim his first stage win at the Tour de France on Friday. After spending the day at the front, the one-day classic specialist attacked from...
CYCLING
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
27K+
Followers
73K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy