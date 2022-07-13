Hilton Head High to host celebration of life to honor passing of longtime counselor

Tammy Videla, a counselor at Hilton Head High School who died last week, was remembered for her thoroughness and attention to detail. Beaufort County School District

Hilton Head, S.C.

Longtime Hilton Head High School counselor Tammy Videla died last week, the Beaufort County School District announced.

Videla began working with the school district in January 2012 as a school counselor at Robert Smalls Middle School, now Robert Smalls International Academy.

Videla’s age and cause of death were not immediately available and were not provided by the school district.

Videla was “extremely thorough” and “detail-oriented,” Hilton Head High School Principal Steve Schidrich said in a statement.

“Tammy was always willing to help students, having strong relationships with them, as well as their parents,” Schidrich said. “Tammy will be greatly missed.”

“She had such a wealth of knowledge; she was a person who was meticulous,” said Cheryl Dopson, also a school counselor at Hilton Head High. “She had insight with dealing with parents and a lot of insight she shared with me.”

School Board member Cathy Robine called Videla a “valuable” staff member.

“She was instrumental in implementing a comprehensive school counselor program at Robert Smalls,” she recalled.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held when teachers return for school in the fall, Schidrich said. A specific day and time was not released.