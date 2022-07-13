ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Midwest Cities I Love Visiting In The Summer

By Mira Temkin
Cover picture for the articleAmerica’s Midwest is known for its down-to-earth, friendly people and homespun sensibilities. The Midwest is also filled with bustling cities, historic sites, and a cultural wonderland that will create wonderful vacation experiences for you. Here are five of my favorite Midwest cities to explore with some must-do activities,...

WRTV

Indianapolis ice cream shop named Indiana's best by Yelp

INDIANAPOLIS — July 17 is National Ice Cream Day, and the Hoosier state is full of local ice cream shops. To celebrate the occasion, Yelp released its list of the best ice cream in every U.S. state and Canadian province for 2022. TeeJay's Sweet Tooth, located near 86th Street...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indy trio brings sneaker convention to Hoosier State

INDIANAPOLIS — On Saturday, three young men from Indy's west side will be hosting their fourth annual sneaker convention, hoping to draw in sneaker lovers from all over. Owen Ezell, Tyler Smith and Dustin Cronnon formed Central Kicks as a way to further their interest in sneakers that started in middle school.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indiana Black Expo’s free summer concert draws huge crowd downtown

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Black Expo (IBE) Summer Celebration Music Heritage Festival drew in hundreds Friday to downtown Indianapolis, bringing people together for a free concert. The crowd of attendees lined the American Legion Mall from the area near Michigan Street, where the stage was set, all the way back to the Indianapolis Public Library […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
hoosieragtoday.com

American Dairy Association Indiana Celebrates ‘National Ice Cream Month’ with Ice Cream Social

July is “National Ice Cream Month” and American Dairy Association Indiana recently hosted a big event in downtown Indianapolis to help celebrate. Hundreds of bowls of ice cream were served up at the 33rd Annual Ice Cream Social on Monument Circle in downtown Indianapolis. The event was presented by American Dairy Association Indiana with proceeds benefiting the YMCA of Greater Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

Independence Park in Greenwood

The greater Indianapolis area has a plethora of amazing parks. And on the south side of Indy, visitors can find another great one! Independence Park in Greenwood is a 13.5-acre park that boasts Indiana’s first all-accessible playground area for people with disabilities. This is a great space where everyone can enjoy being outdoors on a playground that’s meant for people of all abilities.
GREENWOOD, IN
WTHR

Seymour woman is 20 millionth rider on Kings Island coaster

MASON, Ohio — An Indiana woman made history Wednesday at Kings Island. Grace Timmons of Seymour was riding the Diamondback rollercoaster with friends, but it turns out she was the 20 millionth person to ride the coaster. She was shocked when she was told about the milestone. "I for...
SEYMOUR, IN
99.5 WKDQ

This Mysterious Indiana Hill Pull Objects Uphill

A road in Indiana has a very strange hill that defies gravity. You've got to see this to believe it. We have all driven on hilly roads before. You know that if you were to stop your car going uphill on a road and put it in neutral, the vehicle would roll backward, downhill, due to gravity. I think it's safe to assume that concept makes sense to everyone. It's gravity 101, and common sense. However, one road in Indiana defies that logic.
INDIANA STATE
racer.com

Preview: Ferrari Challenge at Indianapolis

The drivers of the Ferrari Challenge series are set for the fifth stop on the 2022 calendar — Indianapolis Motor Speedway. As a venue that has hosted the series for the previous two years, many of the drivers are by now well familiar with its particular mix of technical corners and dramatic speeds. Nevertheless, drivers will look to push their Ferrari 488 Challenge Evos to the limit over the coming weekend of action.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Hundreds of bikers participate in Abigail Williams and Liberty German benefit ride

INDIANAPOLIS — Hundreds of bikers rode through three counties on Saturday for the sixth annual Libby and Abby benefit ride. The event honors 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty Williams, whose murders in Delphi remain unsolved. The ride went from Kitley Inn on Indianapolis' east side through Whiteland and...
WIBC.com

10-4 Good Buddy! Top Truck Stops In Central Indiana

Trucking is responsible for most of the overland freight movement in the United States, with the market being worth $732.3 billion. The U.S. employs an estimated 8.9 million people in trucking-related jobs; nearly 3.5 million are truck drivers. Driving large tractor-trailers or delivery trucks is one of the largest occupations in the United States. The forecast for the trucking industry by the American Trucking Association predicts freight tonnage in the U.S. to grow 24%.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Las Tortugas Food Truck & Catering serves authentic Mexican food

Las Tortugas Food Truck & Catering is a family-owned and run mobile food restaurant with the goal of serving the people of Indianapolis. Co-owners, Luis Alejandro Ramirez and Luis Arturo Ramirez, joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” with a taste of their authentic Mexican food. Find Las Tortugas Food...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
99.5 WKDQ

These Are The Weirdest Tourist Attractions in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky

Illinois, Kentucky, and Indiana all have some great tourist attractions that you can visit, but these have been named as the weirdest. When you think of tourist attractions to see in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky, there are a few that might come to mind. In Illinois, you may think of the Willis Tower Skydeck, Wrigley Field, Navy Pier, and more hotspots scattered throughout the state. When it comes to Indiana, you might think of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, The Children's Museum of Indianapolis, Indiana Dunes, and Holiday World. Kentucky also has a lot of great tourist attractions, such as Churchill Downs, Rupp Arena, Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory, Mammoth Cave National Park, and Kentucky Lake/Lake Barkley. These are all great places to visit, but none of them would be considered "weird".
INDIANA STATE
indyschild.com

Where to find U-Pick Flower Farms near Indianapolis

Summer is in full bloom. To celebrate, check out one of these U-pick flower farms that are located around Indianapolis. In addition to being able to pick bouquets of flowers to bring summer inside your home, you will have an excellent backdrop to photograph your loved ones!. Where to find...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
bcdemocrat.com

All aboard! Model train shop open in Antique Alley

A sprawling landscape with rolling hills and open skies offers its inhabitants activities like kayaking on a glassy river, a visit to the hardware store or movie theater, camping near dinosaurs and, of course, a train ride. The setting of Brown County Model Trains offers a vast — but miniature...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

How the Speedway Motel became Brickyard Crossing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Over the course of 45 years, the old Indianapolis Motor Speedway was certainly the site of history. The motel hosted countless Indianapolis 500 drivers and even the Beatles when they played the Indiana State Fairgrounds in 1964. However, the motel closed more than a decade ago...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indianapolis Zoo needs help naming 2 of 3 tiger cubs

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo is sharing an update on three Amur tiger cubs, who were born May 27, 2022. As of July 15, the triplets are 7 weeks old. Last week, the tiger cubs had their first checkups with veterinarians, which included eye, ear and body exams, as well as measuring their weights. The zoo said each tiger cub weighs around 12 pounds.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

