Senator Ted Cruz has claimed that the US Supreme Court should never have legalized gay marriage.The conservative also suggested that Republican-led states would push to overturn the precedent established by the Supreme Court protecting gay marriage rights across the country, following their successful campaign to overturn Roe v Wade which ended federal abortion rights.During an episode of his podcast on Saturday, the Texas Republican argued that the Obergefell ruling in 2015 - which required all states to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples and recognize same-sex marriages from other states - was a “vulnerable” precedent.“Obergefell, like Roe vs Wade,...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 37 MINUTES AGO