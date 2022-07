A union has called on the government to introduce a limit on how high the temperature can be in workplaces amid forecasts of record-breaking 40°C highs in England.The GMB union issued the plea that employees should not have to face above 25C heat in the workplace after the Met Office issued amber and red alerts warning of “potential serious illness or danger to life”.People are being advised not to travel on public transport unless “absolutely necessary” as services will be reduced due to the heatwave over the nect few days.At present, there is no maximum workplace temperature laid out by...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 27 MINUTES AGO