Waverly, NY

Tioga State Bank Car & Truck Show postponed

By Pat Giblin
 3 days ago

WAVERLY, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – The Tioga State Bank Car & Truck Show scheduled for this week has been postponed due to inclement weather in the forecast.

The event has been rescheduled and will now take place on Wednesday, July 20th, from 5:30-8 pm at East Waverly Park.

The event is free to both car show participants and the public. You can still pre-register your car for the event here .

