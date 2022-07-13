Alton business owner dies after bus crash in Jamaica

Winona, MO. – Two teens were injured in a one-vehicle accident on MO 19 in Winona Friday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at 6:23 a.m. A 2006 Volkswagen Jetta driven by a 16-year old male from Winona ran off the roadway and struck...
A Lynchburg teen was charged Thursday with two offenses in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Noah J. Haney, 19, was cited with DWI and careless and imprudent driving resulting a motor vehicle accident. He was processed and released to another party.
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A motorcyclist and a driver of a pickup truck were killed in two separate crashes in Butler County. The first crash reported happened Wednesday evening, July 13 on Highway O, seven miles north of Poplar Bluff. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 21-year-old Johnathon...
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A 21-year-old man died Thursday morning of injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at 6:15 p.m. July 13 on Highway O about 7 miles north of Poplar Bluff. Johnathon B. Thurman of Waynesville was northbound...
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - An 82-year-old Butler County man died Thursday when his pickup truck overturned. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 12:40 p.m. July 14 on Route T in Wappapello. William S. Cade of Wappapello was southbound when his 1997 GMC Sonoma ran off...
A Mountain Home man’s association with firearms resulted in criminal cases being filed against him in both Baxter and Boone counties. Twenty-one-year-old Austin Brice Helms appeared during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday, pled guilty to his charges and was sentenced to five years in prison. Helms...
HOXIE, Ark. (WIFR) - Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly couple. According to ASP and our sister station KAIT, 77-year-old Harold L. Hayes and his wife, 77-year-old Bonnie Hayes, of Hoxie were last seen in the 100-block of SW 3rd Street in Walnut Ridge around noon on July 12.
Sheriff Cass Martin made the decision with regret. Last week, he issued an emergency order for Ozark County, located between Branson and West Plains on the Missouri-Arkansas line. The new order says that until costs for fuel come down, Martin and his seven deputies will only answer calls related to...
A Yellville man is accused of stealing a car belonging to a woman who had recently died and then selling it. According to the probable cause affidavit in the case from the Gassville Police Department, Richard Daniel Lackie asked to borrow the car from the deceased women’s daughter and agreed to return it within one hour. When he didn’t, she tried to get him to bring the car back, but he wouldn’t.
A suspect in a residential burglary in Baxter County was tracked down and arrested thanks to Air Pods he stole. The suspect, 31-year-old Tyler Joe Wheeler, has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 2012. In his latest arrest, it’s alleged Wheeler broke into a house on County Road 137...
Twin Bridges, MO. – A man previously charged of 2nd Degree Murder has been arrested while on parole after an attempt to escape police, drunk driving, and attempting to dispose of the evidence. This occurred when Douglas County Lieutenant Wallace gave chase to a vehicle that was driving recklessly...
WEST PLAINS, Mo. – The West Plains Police Department announced the upcoming National Night Out event will be taking place on August 2. National Night Out, or America’s Night Out Against Crime, is designed to spread awareness about crime and drug prevention, generate support in local anticrime efforts, strengthen neighborhood and police partnerships and send a message to criminals that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.
As this Fourth of July was approaching, local law enforcement was warning about a dangerous spot at a popular north Arkansas vacation spot on the Spring River. Hardy Police Chief Scott Rose said it is stressful watching people test their luck by floating over the hole. “If you’re floating on...
A Henderson couple has been arrested after allegedly getting intoxicated, stealing a boat and grounding it ashore at Henderson Park.According to the probable cause affidavit, deputies were dispatched to the Henderson Marina regarding two individuals appearing to be intoxicated and having trouble walking. Dispatch advised the caller stated the couple...
On 07/05/2022, the Oregon County Sheriff’s Office arrested Seth W Brown of Thayer on an Oregon County Warrant driving while revoked/suspended-1st offense, class D misdemeanor. He was released on 07/05/2022 after posting $100.00 cash bond. On 07/05/2022, the Oregon County Sheriff’s Office arrested Caitlin Parnell of Alton on an...
One of the candidates for Wayne County Prosecutor is facing one felony charge and two misdemeanor charges. The charges are from Stoddard County, Carter County, and Iron County. Rocky Kingree, 38, of rural Piedmont, has been charged with the three crimes since April. Charges were filed May 18 in Stoddard...
Two boil water orders have been issued in the Twin Lakes Area, and three others remain in effect. A boil order has been issued for the Starlight Estates subdivision in Baxter County. The order was issued following a water line break. Another order has been issued for customers of the...
Officers from the Ozark County Sheriff’s Office went to a residence on Highway 101 north of Bakersfield June 16 with hopes of arresting one woman, Katherine Brotherton, on an active warrant issued due to her failure to report to her probation and parole officer. However, the visit was more productive than they thought it would be and five people left the house in handcuffs that day.
West Plains, MO. – Brightspeed announced today that it will build over 130,000 new fiber passings in portions of 19 counties in Missouri, including Howell, Oregon, Texas, and Wright counties. Brightspeed is expecting these passings to be implemented by the end of 2023 and will install 180,000 additional fiber passings in the state in following years.
