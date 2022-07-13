ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs safety Justin Reid: ‘Offense is gonna do what we always do’

By Juan Cisneros
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RSt2P_0geTAIAa00
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Devon Key (42), safety Justin Reid (20) and safety Juan Thornhill (22) stretch during the NFL football team’s organized… Read More

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid is confident in his team’s offense even with the departure of wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Reid appeared on Good Morning Football and was asked to silent the doubters who think the team’s offensive capabilities will regress without the Cheetah.

“The Chiefs offense is gonna do what we always do. We’re gonna come out and pot up 100 points,” Reid said. “We have the greatest football quarterback in the game.”

Reid won’t be on the field at the same time as the offense, but will continue to train against them when training camp stars up in a few weeks. In his short time with the Chiefs, he is confident that quarterback Patrick Mahomes, head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy will continue their success.

“They’re gonna combine that with great football across the board. Complimentary offense, defense [and] special teams. We’re gonna go out and win games,” Reid said. “Were in the toughest division in the National Football League, that’s no secret. It’s gonna be fireworks every time anybody plays and you’re gonna wanna watch that.”

Crowned the toughest division in football, the AFC West boasts deep and talented rosters across the board with all the additions made this offseason.

The Los Angeles Chargers added defensive back J.C. Jackson, linebacker Kyle Van Noy and pass rusher Khalil Mack. The Las Vegas Raiders added pass rusher Chandler Jones and wide receiver Davante Adams. The Denver Broncos acquired quarterback Russell Wilson and linebacker Randy Gregory.

Reid was one of the Chiefs’ offensive acquisitions and replaces an outgoing Tyrann Mathieu who signed with his hometown New Orleans Saints.

The Chiefs offense will brandish a set of new offensive weapons including wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and running back Ronald Jones II.

Coupled with a set of promising draft picks, the Chiefs are preparing to take on the division and win the title for the seventh-consecutive season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX4 News Kansas City

What Orlando Brown Jr.’s contract negotiations mean for the KC Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Contract negotiations are the talk of the Kansas City Chiefs just a week before training camp begins. Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. couldn’t reach a long-term deal with the Kansas City front office before Friday’s deadline. Brown turned down a contract offer that would have given him the highest signing bonus and average-per-year amount for an NFL left tackle on a six-year-deal.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Pro Football Rumors

Colts' Bernhard Raimann could become Week 1 LT starter

New Colts quarterback Matt Ryan will operate behind a number of top-tier blockers in 2022, including All-World performer Quenton Nelson at left guard, three-time Pro Bowler Ryan Kelly at the pivot, and Braden Smith — who signed a four-year, $70M extension one year ago — at right tackle. The left tackle and right guard spots, however, remain up for grabs.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
FOX4 News Kansas City

Man shot, killed in Northland motel parking lot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An overnight shooting in the Northland left a man dead in a motel parking lot. According to the Kansas City Police Department, officers responded to 2633 NE 43rd St. for a shooting call. Officers found an unresponsive man lying in the parking lot suffering a...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
FOX4 News Kansas City

Man drowns in Douglas County lake

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. — According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, around 4 p.m. this afternoon several agencies were in search for a man who was swimming at Clinton Lake. All the agencies brought boats to help with the search including the Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks,...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Kansas City Chiefs#The Los Angeles Chargers#The Las Vegas Raiders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy