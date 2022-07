ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Officers are searching for a teenage girl who they say stole and crashed a Florissant police car overnight. Around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, Florissant police say they responded to a disturbance involving teens in the 200 block of Brightmoor. Officers arrested a 17-year-old girl and placed her in a squad car that has no partition separating the front seats from the back. Police say she was properly handcuffed and fastened in the back.

FLORISSANT, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO