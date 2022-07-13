Tower work

Effective Monday, July 18, 2022, the Jasper Municipal Water Department will begin a water main replacement project that requires 13th Street between Leopold Street and Greene Street to be closed during daytime hours. This portion of the roadway will be closed 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday until the project is completed.
The Dubois County Solid Waste District invites all residents to visit our booth in the Farm Bureau Building at the Dubois County 4H. The building is open Monday, July 18 thru Thursday, July 21, from 6 pm to 9 pm. We have several features this year:. Plastic toothbrush recycling all...
The Duck Race is a fundraiser that supports the efforts of Patoka 2000, a beautification group of the Jasper Chamber of Commerce that works hard throughout the year to clean-up the Patoka River entryway into Jasper, to ensure the plants and flags on the bridge look nice, to educate folks about the proper planting and pruning of trees, to dedicate and bless a tree each year on Arbor Day that shows good tree care, to assist the Jasper Park Department with the annual tree give-away, and to be a resource for people who might have specific questions regarding city beautification and trees.
Work is progressing on the new women’s recovery home being built in Jasper. Dove Recovery House anticipates opening the county’s first home dedicated to helping women recover from substance abuse sometime this fall. The home is one facet of a recent push to address mental health and substance...
Steven Michael “Schoppie” Schoppenhorst, 63, of Huntingburg, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville, Ky. He was born September 17, 1958, in Huntingburg to Ray Franklin and Louise (Ingle) Schoppenhorst. He married Valerie Jean Mullen on November of 1979 at...
Jeffrey D. Eckert, 72, of Jasper, passed away at 6:36 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Indiana, surrounded by family. Jeff was born in Huntingburg on July 19, 1949, to Urban and Lillian (Armstrong) Eckert. He was a 1967 graduate of Ireland High School. He...
Lauretta L. Prechtel, 91, formerly of Santa Claus, passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Newburgh Healthcare Center. Lauretta was born on May 4, 1931, in Saint Anthony to Theodore J. and Laura (Striegel) Bieker. She was united in marriage with Denis F. Prechtel on April 23, 1949, in...
The Spencer County Democratic Party announced Tom McDermott, candidate for U.S. Senate and longtime mayor of Hammond, as the keynote speaker at their annual Fish Fry to be held on Sunday, July 24th. Other special guests will include Ray McCormick, candidate for U.S. Representative in Indiana’s 8th District, Jessica McClellan,...
