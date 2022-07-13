ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubois County, IN

Tower work

By Matthew Crane
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHelming Brothers is conducting some restorative work on the Dubois County...

duboiscountyfreepress.com

Water main replacement to impact Jasper streets

Effective Monday, July 18, 2022, the Jasper Municipal Water Department will begin a water main replacement project that requires 13th Street between Leopold Street and Greene Street to be closed during daytime hours. This portion of the roadway will be closed 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday until the project is completed.
JASPER, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Patoka 2000 Duck Race results

The Duck Race is a fundraiser that supports the efforts of Patoka 2000, a beautification group of the Jasper Chamber of Commerce that works hard throughout the year to clean-up the Patoka River entryway into Jasper, to ensure the plants and flags on the bridge look nice, to educate folks about the proper planting and pruning of trees, to dedicate and bless a tree each year on Arbor Day that shows good tree care, to assist the Jasper Park Department with the annual tree give-away, and to be a resource for people who might have specific questions regarding city beautification and trees.
JASPER, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Jasper women’s recovery home expected to open this fall

Work is progressing on the new women’s recovery home being built in Jasper. Dove Recovery House anticipates opening the county’s first home dedicated to helping women recover from substance abuse sometime this fall. The home is one facet of a recent push to address mental health and substance...
JASPER, IN
Steven Michael “Schoppie” Schoppenhorst, 63, Huntingburg

Steven Michael “Schoppie” Schoppenhorst, 63, of Huntingburg, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville, Ky. He was born September 17, 1958, in Huntingburg to Ray Franklin and Louise (Ingle) Schoppenhorst. He married Valerie Jean Mullen on November of 1979 at...
HUNTINGBURG, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Jeffrey D. Eckert, 72, Jasper

Jeffrey D. Eckert, 72, of Jasper, passed away at 6:36 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Indiana, surrounded by family. Jeff was born in Huntingburg on July 19, 1949, to Urban and Lillian (Armstrong) Eckert. He was a 1967 graduate of Ireland High School. He...
JASPER, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Lauretta L. Prechtel, 91, formerly of Santa Claus

Lauretta L. Prechtel, 91, formerly of Santa Claus, passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Newburgh Healthcare Center. Lauretta was born on May 4, 1931, in Saint Anthony to Theodore J. and Laura (Striegel) Bieker. She was united in marriage with Denis F. Prechtel on April 23, 1949, in...
SANTA CLAUS, IN

