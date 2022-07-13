Police officer critically wounded, man killed in shooting

BOSTON - Boston's new police commissioner has a unique perspective on policing. Once mistaken for a suspect, Michael Cox was beaten by fellow officers. No one was ever charged in the beating and two of the officers involved in the incident are still on the department.Cox spoke exclusively with the I-Team in 2020 about the incident It happened in January of 1995. Cox was a Boston Police officer working in plain clothes in Roxbury. He and his partner heard a radio call about a shooting and saw the getaway car.Cox says he got out and chased one of the suspects,...

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO