ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Windows Server 20H2 is reaching end of life soon

By Craig Hale
TechRadar
TechRadar
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zmGTE_0geT7mx400
(Image credit: Facebook)

Microsoft has reminded business users that version 20H2 of its Windows Server offering is reaching end of life on August 8 2022.

This Semi-Annual Channel (SAC) version of Microsoft’s server will no longer receive updates including security patches from this time after almost two years of service.

"Windows Server, version 20H2 will reach end of service on August 9, 2022. After August 9, 2022, these devices will no longer receive monthly security and quality updates that contain protection from the latest security threats," the company confirmed in a blog post (opens in new tab).

End of life for Windows Server

Much like the discontinuation of Windows 7 and 8.1, Microsoft hopes its warning will push users to its newer products and services, and failing to provide security updates is one surefire way of dissuading users from using dated software.

As well as the retirement of version 20H2, the Windows Server SAC will be axed as the company moves towards its Long-Term Servicing Channel (LTSC) “as the primary release channel.”

LTSC users will get five years of mainstream support, with the option to upgrade to a further five years. Updates are generally issued every two to three years on the Long-Term Servicing Channel for Windows Server products.

Upgrading from the SAC to the LTSC isn’t without snag, though. Because they use different channels, it will require a clean install, much to the dissatisfaction of business users. That said, many of the features users have become accustomed to will roll over to the latest LTSC.

Microsoft is recommending that its customers upgrade to Windows Server 2019 or Windows Server 2022 for the latest LTSC experience, however for more frequent updates, it recommends moving over to Azure Stack HCI.

As we previously pointed out, Windows Server 2022 customers can add up to 48TB of memory and 2,048 logical cores, which offers huge scalability for the companies that need it most.

With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the electrification of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!

Comments / 0

Related
Tom's Hardware

Core i9-13900K Outperform Core i9-12900K By 5 Percent In Early Gaming Benchmarks

A purported Intel Core i9-13900K qualification sample (QS) processor has flexed its muscles in a handful of PC games in a video review. The flagship Raptor Lake chip poses to be one of the best CPUs. The game selection offered a basic overview but still managed to span the most popular genres and gaming styles today. With this tier of processors and a top graphics card, gamers will probably want to play at max quality settings. In such situations, the new Raptor Lake QS chip is only about 3 – 6% faster than its Alder Lake predecessor. Beware, though, that this is a qualification sample, and it seems to have relatively high peak power consumption.
COMPUTERS
The Windows Club

Battlefield 4 not launching or working on Windows PC

If the Battlefield 4 game is not launching or working on your Windows 11/10 PC, follow this guide to fix the problem. Battlefield 4 is one of the most popular first-person shooter video games. But, a lot of gamers reported having trouble launching the Battlefield 4 game. The reasons behind the issue at hand may differ for each individual. It might be caused due to outdated graphics drivers, some temporary glitch with the game launcher, or something else. If you are one of those users who is unable to launch Battlefield 4 on their PC, try the fixes mentioned in this post.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows Server#Cloud Storage#Windows 7#Ltsc
CNET

Do Your iPhone a Favor and Clear Your Cache

Your iPhone browsers can benefit from a little routine maintenance, just like most things. Over time, they become digitally cluttered, which can slow down page loading times or sometimes cause pages to load wrong. Regardless of whether you prefer Chrome or Safari or any other browser, it's a good idea...
CELL PHONES
TheStreet

Chip Maker Intel Has News That Customers and Companies Won't Like

Intel ( (INTC) - Get Intel Corporation Report) is the bearer of additional bad news. The chip giant will give an extra blow to consumers and businesses concerned about the health of the economy. For several weeks in fact, consumers have seen their bills for groceries and other products increase. The price of gasoline at the pump has jumped when they go to fill up their car.
BUSINESS
makeuseof.com

How to Get the Windows 10 Classic File Explorer's Look Back in Windows 11

In Windows 11, Microsoft has completely redesigned the operating system's user interface. While it looks pretty appealing, a few users are having difficulty getting used to it, especially those who have been using the classic interface for years. The File Explorer has also been redesigned, keeping with the other changes....
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Fast Company

The email ‘hack’ that will change your relationship with your inbox

I just reset my email. Took my unread count down to zero. Archived or deleted everything that was sitting in my inbox. And everything feels different now. More than any other possible binary the world presents us, I believe there are precisely two types of people in this world: those whose unread email count sits at or well above 1,000, and those who have their life somewhat in order.
INTERNET
The Verge

Microsoft could be readying Windows 12 for 2024 in a major shakeup

Microsoft is changing how it releases major versions of Windows again, and it could mean we see a Windows 12 release in 2024. Windows Central reports that Microsoft is shifting back to a three-year release cycle for Windows, which means the next major version of Windows is now due in 2024. It’s another big change to how Microsoft develops Windows.
COMPUTERS
SPY

Last Chance: With This Hack, Prime Members Can Get $502 of Free & Discounted Amazon Subscriptions Until Tonight

Click here to read the full article. Prime Day is known for unbeatable discounts on tech gadgets, kitchen appliances, fitness equipment and, of course, Amazon devices. However, the savings don’t stop at Echo speakers or a new OLED TV. For Prime Day 2022, Amazon subscriptions are also majorly discounted for Prime members right now. In total, Prime Members can sign up for $549 worth of Amazon subscriptions for free. Be warned: most of these offers end tonight at 11:59 p.m. PT. What kind of subscriptions are available? First up, try Amazon Music Unlimited for four months at absolutely no cost (non...
MLB
Ars Technica

Report: Microsoft will return to releasing new Windows versions once every 3 years

Microsoft is planning yet another big change to the way it updates Windows, according to a report from Windows Central. Rather than updating a single version of Windows for many years as it did with Windows 10, Microsoft plans to return to a schedule where it releases a new major version of Windows roughly once every three years, putting a hypothetical "Windows 12" on track for release at some point in the fall of 2024.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

Nvidia graphics card prices are dropping by up to $500 today, but MSRPs won't change permanently

This is "promotional pricing for GeForce RTX 3080 cards and up... for a limited time." Nvidia has confirmed it is cutting prices on its most expensive RTX 30-series graphics cards. I mean, considering we saw so many great deals on Prime Day graphics cards (opens in new tab) it's kinda funny timing for it to be announced today. I guess Nvidia is just keen to keep the good times rolling with summer sales for everyone.
COMPUTERS
The Verge

This video finally proves LG’s Rollable phone was real

Just three months before it quit the smartphone business for good, LG insisted it had actually built — and would shortly sell — a rollable phone. But did it really make one? The only proof was a brief teaser at the top of a virtual press conference that could have totally been CG, and the phone never saw the light of day, unless you believe the rumor that the company sold a handful to its own employees in Korea.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

This is the most powerful botnet ever seen

Web security experts Cloudflare have recently spotted a new botnet which it claims is probably the most powerful ever seen. Dubbed Mantis, the firm is claiming it evolved from a previously-known botnet - Meris. There are a few things that make Mantis exceptional, according to the researchers. First - it has fewer bots in its network, compared to its counterparts - around 5,000, but it is capable of launching excruciatingly powerful attacks.
TECHNOLOGY
Phys.org

Researchers find the missing photonic link to enable an all-silicon quantum internet

Researchers at Simon Fraser University have made a crucial breakthrough in the development of quantum technology. Their research, published in Nature today, describes their observations of more than 150,000 silicon "T center" photon-spin qubits, an important milestone that unlocks immediate opportunities to construct massively scalable quantum computers and the quantum internet that will connect them.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Prime Day may be over, but this $600 HP gaming PC deal lives on

Prime Day is over, and gone are Amazon’s gaming PC deals for the annual shopping event. However, this $65 discount for the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop remains available, bringing the machine’s price down to a more affordable $600 from its original price of $665. HP rolled out this offer to try to draw the attention of shoppers on Prime Day, but it’s still online — we’re just not sure for how long. With that in mind, don’t waste time if you want to get this gaming PC for even cheaper than usual.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

This serious firmware flaw affects a whole load of Lenovo laptops

Three serious security vulnerabilities has been discovered, and patched, across a whole slew of Lenovo laptops. Cybersecurity experts from ESET uncovered the issue in the ReadyBootDxe driver used by some Lenovo notebooks, as well as two buffer overflow issues found in the SystemLoadDefaultDxe driver, potentially allowing threat actors to hijack the startup routine of Windows installations.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

TechRadar

42K+
Followers
43K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy