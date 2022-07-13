ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The hottest shoes of 2022 are now an even hotter Prime Day bargain

By Axel Metz
 3 days ago
(Image credit: Crocs / TechRadar)

When it comes to the hottest footwear of the last decade, shoes from the Nike/Adidas duopoly – Air Force 1s, Dunk Lows, Yeezys and so on – have dominated the conversation. The last 12 months, though, has seen a once much-maligned brand rise like a phoenix from the ashes to rank proudly among the biggest names in contemporary fashion.

Yes, ladies and gentlemen: Crocs – the colorful foam clogs made famous by young children and elderly gardeners the world over – are officially the biggest shoes of 2022 (just ask Justin Bieber or Pharrell Williams), and Amazon has seen fit to discount a huge swathe of the brand’s range as part of its annual Prime Day deals event.

The unisex Crocband 2 clogs, for instance, are now just $34.99 (down from $49.99) (opens in new tab) in a variety of colors and sizes, while the Crocband 3 sliders have also enjoyed a price cut (opens in new tab) (down to $20.99 from $29.99). We’ve rounded up a few more of the best Amazon Prime Day Crocs deals (opens in new tab) below, but you’ll have to act fast – these quickfire savings will only last until midnight (PT) tonight.

The best Prime Day Crocs deals:

Crocs unisex-adult Bayaband clogs: $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 30% - This particular variety of Crocs will do a great job of letting onlookers know that you are indeed wearing genuine, shop-bought Crocs (as opposed to a pair of Crocs wannabes). For just $34.99, you'll get the brand's famously comfortable rubber soles and "sports mode" straps (as the internet now calls them), as well as a hard-to-miss logo emblazoned on either side of your feet. What's not to like?

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Crocs unisex-adult classic tie dye clogs: $54.99 $24.50 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 55% - If you're in the market for something a little more colorful this Amazon Prime Day, then these classic tie dye Crocs are the shoes for you. There's not much more to say about these beauties, except that multiple celebrities have been seen wearing them (and proudly, we might add). Grab them for $30 less until midnight tonight.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Crocs unisex-adult classic tie dye clogs: $49.99 $39.91 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 20% - If wacky styles aren't your thing, then the regular Crocs are also discounted on Amazon right now (though not as part of Prime Day). The online retailer stocks a massive range of colors for this iconic iteration of the brand's famous footwear, so whether yellow, green, blue, red or white kicks are your calling, there's a cut-price pair of Crocs waiting for you right now.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Crocs Jibbitz 13-pack shoe charms: $39.99 $23.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 40% - What are Crocs without Jibbitz? Every pair of Crocs can hold 26 of these friendly-looking rubber attachments, which are designed to be traded with friends and family (they're basically the footwear equivalent of Pokémon), and Amazon is currently offering this 13-pack for 40% less as part of its Prime Day sale.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

As mentioned, you'll need to act quickly if you want to cash in on these stellar Crocs deals. All but one of the above discounts are Amazon Lightning Deals, meaning they expire when the clock positioned next to their respective product listing hits zero. In this case, you've got until midnight tonight (PT) to make use of the savings.

For more of today's biggest and best discounts, head over to our Prime Day deals page for a roundup of the latest and greatest Amazon offers.

Axel is a London-based staff writer at TechRadar, reporting on everything from the latest Tesla models to newest movies as part of the site's daily news output. Having previously written for publications including Esquire and FourFourTwo, Axel is well-versed in the applications of technology beyond the desktop, and a degree in English Literature means he can occasionally be spotted slipping Hemingway quotes into stories about electric sports cars.

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

