Bettor places 10K wager on the Sacramento Kings to win championship

By Jeremiah Martinez
 3 days ago
(KTXL) — One person has placed a bet worth thousands of dollars for the Sacramento Kings to win the NBA Championship next season.

According to Caesars Sportsbook, a bettor at Tropicana in Las Vegas is wagering $10,000 for the Kings to hoist the Larry O’Brien trophy. The potential payout for the bettor will be $7.5 million if the Kings win the NBA Finals, which would be their second championship in franchise history, but first in Sacramento.

“We have our first HUGE NBA bet for next season…@CaesarsSports just took a $10K bet on the Sacramento Kings to win the NBA Finals. It would win $7.5 million,” B/R Betting tweeted.

Currently, the Kings have 750-1 odds to win the 2022-23 title, according to Caesars.

The only time the Kings won a title was in 1951 when they were known as the Rochester Royals.

As the Royals, they defeated the New York Knicks in a 4-3 series win in the championship round that was then known as the NBA World Championship Series. The Finals didn’t get its current name until 1986.

The Kings finished the 2021-22 season at 30-52 and failed to qualify for the playoffs for an NBA record 16th consecutive season.

Sacramento hopes to break that streak after making a couple of offseason moves this summer. The Kings signed guard Malik Monk to a two-year, $19 million contract and acquired Kevin Huerter in a trade.

The Kings received Huerter from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Maurice Harkless, Justin Holiday, and a future first-round pick.

