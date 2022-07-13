Davis murderer denied parole for 13th time

Courtesy of the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — A Yolo County man was denied parole for the 13th time on Tuesday after appearing before the Board of Parole Hearings for the 1980 murders of Robin Ehlman and John Manville, according to the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office.

On June 19, 1981, Daniel Wehner was convicted by a Yolo County judge of killing Ehlman and Manville, his former girlfriend, in March 1980 and was sentenced to 27-years-to-life, according to the DA’s office.

The DA’s office reported that when Wehner murdered the two at the Castilian Apartments in Davis, Ehlman was 19 and Manville was a 25-year-old veterinarian student at UC Davis.

“You have accepted responsibility for some of your actions but haven’t come to understand the depth and breadth of your actions, Commissioner Teal Kazel stated during Tuesday’s hearing. “You have a superficial understanding and remorse for the victims. You have not internalized the concepts you’ve learned in your programming.”

Members of the Ehlman and Manville families attended the hearing and made statements to the board, according to the DA’s office.

Wehner will be eligible for parole again in three years.