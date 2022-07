By Jim Calfa: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis sent a message to his fans and to Ryan Garcia that he’ll be back at the “end of the year.”. Although the unbeaten lightweight champion Gervonta (27-0, 25 KOs) didn’t mention Kingry Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) by name, his message was clearly one for him to accept his call out that he made tonight following his sixth round knockout victory over fringe lightweight contender Javier Fortuna (37-4-1, 26 KOs) at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO