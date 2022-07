EUGENE, Ore. -- A large gravel bar has formed on McKenzie River and is blocking passage down the river, the Lane County Sheriff's Office says. The gravel bar currently sits about one mile downstream from the Armitage Park boat launch, officials say. They add the bar is large enough to block nearly the entire width of the river, and say there is absolutely no navigable channel for power boats.

LANE COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO