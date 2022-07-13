Red Oak man booked on Mills County warrant

(Glenwood) -- Two individuals face drug charges following their Wednesday morning arrests. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 34-year-old Darnell Travon Lee and 32-year-old Jerome Dupree Matthews both of Omaha, were arrested shortly after 9:00 a.m. near mile marker one on U.S. Highway 34. Authorities say both Lee and Matthews were charged with possession of a controlled substance.
(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. Bond was set at $25,000 for 62-year-old Thomas Oscar Anderson, of Red Oak. Anderson was arrested Tuesday for Possession of a Controlled Substance. 36-year-old Thomas Joseph Deveney, of Omaha, was arrested Tuesday for Violation of a No Contact Order. Deveney...
(Clarinda) -- A Clarinda woman was arrested on a warrant Wednesday. The Page County Sheriff's Office says 45-year-old Tracey Lynn Ballinger was arrested at her residence in Clarinda. Authorities say Ballinger was booked on a Page County warrant for contempt of court from a sentencing charge of driving with a barred license.
(Clarinda) -- A College Springs woman faces charges following a single-vehicle accident Monday. The Page County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Gelena Ann Gladman of College Springs was arrested around 7:25 p.m. Monday for OWI 2nd offense after being involved in a single-car accident near the intersection of Missouri Avenue and Spruce Street in College Springs.
(Sidney) -- Fremont County law enforcement are seeking information on the location of a wanted person. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says they are looking for information on the location of Jeremy Wayne Rhoades Jr of Hamburg. Authorities say Rhoades is wanted in connection with a domestic violence incident that occurred on June 29 in Hamburg, and for violating probation in Fremont County.
(Walnut) -- Law enforcement have released the name of the individual killed in a grain truck and train collision near Walnut Wednesday afternoon. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office says 54-year-old Ronald Huntoon of Council Bluffs was killed when his southbound semi truck was struck by an eastbound rail train around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday on 510th Street between Rosewood Road and Pinoak Road. The train then dragged the semi approximately 100-150 yards, according to law enforcement. The Sheriff's Office says the Iowa Interstate Railroad employees on the train were uninjured.
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police investigated a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at the intersection of N. Broadway Street and East Coolbaugh. According to Police, 18-year-old Gaven Shane McMillin of Red Oak, driving a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer south on Broadway, failed to obey a stop sign and struck a 2008 Chevy Trailblazer traveling eastbound on East Coolbaugh Street and driven by 18-year-old Delaney Linne Hall of Red Oak. No one suffered injuries in the crash.
(Atlantic) An Atlantic man has been found not guilty of the charges of Attempted Murder, Arson 1st Degree and Assault Causing Bodily Injury. The jury reached the verdict after less than one hour of deliberations. Anthony Asay, 30, was accused of assaulting Dave Thomas and then setting a house on...
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash between a motorcycle and a pickup truck Thursday afternoon claimed the life of 19-year-old Joshua Hoffart of Omaha. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, Hoffart was going north on Highway 50. The pickup was going south on Hwy. 50, and turning left to go east on Chandler Road just before the collision at 2:39 p.m.
OMAHA — Authorities are seeking the forfeiture of nearly $6 million in assets acquired in an alleged fraud scheme involving a Nebraska business. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced the filing of a civil complaint on Wednesday. According to the complaint, Brett Cook of Fremont, who died in May,...
(Walnut) A semi driver died in a semi versus train accident on 510th and Rosewood Road southeast of Walnut on Wednesday afternoon. Pottawattamie County Chief Deputy Sheriff Jeff Theulen tells KSOM/KS95 News the accident happened at around 2:30 p.m. of a semi impacting a train at the intersection of 510th and Rosewood Road. Fire Departments and the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched, and when they arrived, the truck was fully engulfed in flames, and a small grass fire started at the scene.
