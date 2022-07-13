ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mills County, IA

Red Oak man booked on Mills County warrant

By Ethan Hewett
kmaland.com
 3 days ago

(Glenwood) -- A Red Oak man was booked on a Mills County warrant Tuesday evening....

www.kmaland.com

Comments / 0

Related
kmaland.com

Mills County suspects booked on drug charges

(Glenwood) -- Two individuals face drug charges following their Wednesday morning arrests. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 34-year-old Darnell Travon Lee and 32-year-old Jerome Dupree Matthews both of Omaha, were arrested shortly after 9:00 a.m. near mile marker one on U.S. Highway 34. Authorities say both Lee and Matthews were charged with possession of a controlled substance.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. Bond was set at $25,000 for 62-year-old Thomas Oscar Anderson, of Red Oak. Anderson was arrested Tuesday for Possession of a Controlled Substance. 36-year-old Thomas Joseph Deveney, of Omaha, was arrested Tuesday for Violation of a No Contact Order. Deveney...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Clarinda woman booked on Page County warrant

(Clarinda) -- A Clarinda woman was arrested on a warrant Wednesday. The Page County Sheriff's Office says 45-year-old Tracey Lynn Ballinger was arrested at her residence in Clarinda. Authorities say Ballinger was booked on a Page County warrant for contempt of court from a sentencing charge of driving with a barred license.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Clarinda woman booked on OWI charges

(Clarinda) -- A College Springs woman faces charges following a single-vehicle accident Monday. The Page County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Gelena Ann Gladman of College Springs was arrested around 7:25 p.m. Monday for OWI 2nd offense after being involved in a single-car accident near the intersection of Missouri Avenue and Spruce Street in College Springs.
CLARINDA, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mills County, IA
Crime & Safety
Glenwood, IA
Crime & Safety
Red Oak, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Glenwood, IA
County
Mills County, IA
City
Red Oak, IA
WOWT

Omaha Police investigate suspicious car accident

A Missouri resident who contracted a rare brain-eating amoeba has died. Man charged with second-degree murder in Omaha stabbing death. A few spotty showers this morning, clouds keep temperatures in the 80s. A few more storms possible this evening into the early overnight. Emily's Friday evening forecast. Updated: 23 hours...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Bellevue Police file active arrest warrant for flooring contractor

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a contractor who took a large downpayment but did little more than provide excuses. Many times, the authorities will tell customers to file a lawsuit. Once a criminal lawyer in Peru, Ricardo Alarco is convinced he’s a crime victim...
BELLEVUE, NE
kmaland.com

Hamburg man wanted in Fremont County

(Sidney) -- Fremont County law enforcement are seeking information on the location of a wanted person. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says they are looking for information on the location of Jeremy Wayne Rhoades Jr of Hamburg. Authorities say Rhoades is wanted in connection with a domestic violence incident that occurred on June 29 in Hamburg, and for violating probation in Fremont County.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
kfornow.com

Large Drug Bust Wednesday On I-80 West of Lincoln Results In Two Arrests

LANCASTER COUNTY–(KFOR July 14)–A traffic stop just before 10am Wednesday along Interstate 80 near Emerald in western Lancaster County ends up turning into a large narcotics bust. In a news release, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said that members of the Criminal Interdiction Unit pulled over a motorhome...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail
kmaland.com

Name released of individual killed in Pottawattamie County grain truck, train collision

(Walnut) -- Law enforcement have released the name of the individual killed in a grain truck and train collision near Walnut Wednesday afternoon. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office says 54-year-old Ronald Huntoon of Council Bluffs was killed when his southbound semi truck was struck by an eastbound rail train around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday on 510th Street between Rosewood Road and Pinoak Road. The train then dragged the semi approximately 100-150 yards, according to law enforcement. The Sheriff's Office says the Iowa Interstate Railroad employees on the train were uninjured.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Police Investigate Motor Vehicle Accident

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police investigated a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at the intersection of N. Broadway Street and East Coolbaugh. According to Police, 18-year-old Gaven Shane McMillin of Red Oak, driving a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer south on Broadway, failed to obey a stop sign and struck a 2008 Chevy Trailblazer traveling eastbound on East Coolbaugh Street and driven by 18-year-old Delaney Linne Hall of Red Oak. No one suffered injuries in the crash.
RED OAK, IA
KETV.com

Interstate 80 motorcycle crash injures one person near Underwood

UNDERWOOD, Iowa — Officers responded to a motorcycle crash Saturday near Underwood. The crash occurred near exit 23 on Interstate 80 westbound just after 2 p.m. Police confirmed that one person was injured in the single-vehicle crash. The Iowa Department of Transportation says that eastbound and westbound lanes on...
UNDERWOOD, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KETV.com

One person dead after crash involving motorcyclist in Sarpy County

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — One teenager is dead after an accident involving a motorcycle and a truck in Sarpy County, according to law enforcement. The accident occurred around 2:30 p.m. near Highway 50 and Chandler Road, according to authorities. Law enforcement says the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Highway...
SARPY COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Motorcyclist dies after collision in Sarpy County

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash between a motorcycle and a pickup truck Thursday afternoon claimed the life of 19-year-old Joshua Hoffart of Omaha. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, Hoffart was going north on Highway 50. The pickup was going south on Hwy. 50, and turning left to go east on Chandler Road just before the collision at 2:39 p.m.
WOWT

6 First Alert Traffic: Crash shuts down Mormon Bridge several hours

A video circulating on social media this week of an Omaha Police patrol vehicle weaving back and forth across lanes of a local expressway garnered some concern. (Courtesy video) WOWT Policing area waterways in Omaha metro. Updated: 9 hours ago. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office will be monitoring activity on...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police ‘slow down’ maneuver confuses, concerns drivers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A video circulating on social media this week of an Omaha Police patrol vehicle weaving back and forth across lanes of a local expressway garnered some concern. In the video provided to 6 News, the OPD SUV — with emergency lights on — appears to be...
OMAHA, NE
KCCI.com

Iowa man dies in crash involving grain truck, train

WALNUT, Iowa — A 54-year-old Iowa mandied in a crash Wednesday involving a grain truck and a train near Walnut, Iowa, according to the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office. Around 2:40 p.m., a grain truck, driven by Ronald Huntoon, collided with a train on 510th Street between Rosewood Road and Pinoak Road, according to authorities.
WALNUT, IA
thebestmix1055.com

Deceased Fremont man named in fraud scheme

OMAHA — Authorities are seeking the forfeiture of nearly $6 million in assets acquired in an alleged fraud scheme involving a Nebraska business. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced the filing of a civil complaint on Wednesday. According to the complaint, Brett Cook of Fremont, who died in May,...
FREMONT, NE
Western Iowa Today

Update: Pottawattamie Train versus Semi Accident Claims on Life

(Walnut) A semi driver died in a semi versus train accident on 510th and Rosewood Road southeast of Walnut on Wednesday afternoon. Pottawattamie County Chief Deputy Sheriff Jeff Theulen tells KSOM/KS95 News the accident happened at around 2:30 p.m. of a semi impacting a train at the intersection of 510th and Rosewood Road. Fire Departments and the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched, and when they arrived, the truck was fully engulfed in flames, and a small grass fire started at the scene.

Comments / 0

Community Policy