ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Dubuque, IL

Another Cannabis Dispensary Coming To East Dubuque

By Mark Evenstad
superhits106.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA second cannabis dispensary has been cleared for development in East Dubuque. City Council members voted to approve a...

www.superhits106.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
superhits106.com

Two Local COVID-19 Related Deaths In Latest Report

Two additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the area from July 7th to Wednesday. During the seven-day period, one additional local COVID-19-related death was reported in Dubuque County and another was reported in Crawford County in Wisconsin. There were 10 people with COVID-19 hospitalized Wednesday at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, two fewer than one week earlier. As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the COVID-19 community level as medium in Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa, as well as Jo Daviess County in Illinois. All other area counties had a low rating.
biztimes.biz

Platteville cheese business looking to double capacity

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A Platteville cheesemaking company is looking to put more than $1 million into a local expansion project to double its production capacity and add 15 jobs. Moundview Dairy has been in business since 2018 and currently employs about 20 people. Platteville Common Council members this week...
PLATTEVILLE, WI
superhits106.com

Former Mayor Buol To Receive Civic Engagement Award

Former Dubuque Mayor Roy Buol has been recognized nationally as one of two recipients of an inaugural award for civic engagement. Buol will be awarded the 2022 All-American Leader Award by the National Civic League in a virtual ceremony next week as part of the league’s of All-America City award presentation, as well as at an upcoming Dubuque City Council meeting. The All-American Leader award celebrates the work of civically engaged community members. According to a release, the National Civic League said Buol’s “inclusive and pioneering leadership” is evident in the fact that Dubuque was named an All-American City an unprecedented five times in 12 years during his tenure. Buol was the longest-serving mayor in Dubuque history, spending 16 years in the role before deciding not to run for reelection in 2021.
DUBUQUE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
East Dubuque, IL
East Dubuque, IL
Government
biztimes.biz

Construction to begin this fall on hotel in Novelty Iron Works building

Following pandemic-related construction delays, work is slated to begin this fall on a boutique hotel in Dubuque’s Millwork District. Officials with development company Main Street Community Capital, which is creating the hotel, recently announced that they had selected Meyer Jabara Hotels to manage the planned hotel in the Novelty Iron Works building, 333 E. 10th St.
DUBUQUE, IA
superhits106.com

Platteville Man Fined For Stabbing in Dubuque

A man from Platteville was fined $430 for an assault in which a Dubuque woman was stabbed. 40 year old Brian Booth was given the sentence in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of assault with injury. Booth was also sentenced to 75 days in jail but received credit for time served toward all 75 days. In a report, Dubuque police responded to the 300 block of Kaufmann Avenue on January 25th after a stabbing was reported involving 48 year old Daphny Alamendarez of Dubuque. She suffered puncture wounds and scratches. Police recovered a knife with a six-inch blade at the scene.
DUBUQUE, IA
superhits106.com

Turn Lanes On Asbury Road To Be Closed Today and Tomorrow

City of Dubuque officials will close turn lanes on Asbury Road at its intersection with the Northwest Arterial today and Friday to install temporary traffic signals as part of ongoing work to rehabilitate and reconstruct a significant portion of the arterial. The westbound right-turn lane on Asbury Road at the arterial will close from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, and the eastbound right-turn lane on Asbury Road at the arterial will close from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. Motorists will be allowed to make right turns from the through lanes during the closures.
DUBUQUE, IA
superhits106.com

Southwest Health Offering Credit Monitoring For Those Affected By Cyber Attack

One year of free credit monitoring is available to those affected by a cyberattack at Southwest Health in Platteville earlier this year. The health care provider recently notified those potentially affected by the January 11th breach and provided resources to assist them. Information potentially compromised in the breach include names, dates of birth, social security numbers, financial account numbers, medical information and/or health insurance information. According to a breach portal from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights, approximately 46,000 people were affected. This number includes current and former employees as well as some patients. After the breach was identified, an investigation was completed alongside cybersecurity experts to determine what information was compromised. The incident was also reported to law enforcement. The incident report says Southwest Health is not aware of any misuse of information involved in the incident. However, it is offering free identity and credit monitoring to those affected.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis Dispensary#City Council#Uhcc Inc
iheart.com

Clayton County Experiencing Flooding Because Of Heavy Rain

(Clayton Co., IA) -- Clayton County is experiencing flooding after several inches of rain fell in northeast Iowa this morning. Clayton County Conservation says Bloody Run Campground is closed as well as the campground fishing access. Some areas in northern Clayton County saw close to five inches of rain.
CLAYTON COUNTY, IA
superhits106.com

Reduced Adoption Fees At Dubuque Regional Humane Society

The Dubuque Regional Humane Society is participating in a national pet adoption drive. The “Empty the Shelters” campaign is being held through July 31st at the Dubuque Humane Society on Chavenelle Road. According to a release, adoption fees will be $50 or less for kittens, adult cats and dogs 7 months and older. The reduced fees are intended to reduce overcrowding at animal shelters.
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Huge Week For Harley Riders as Mid-America H.O.G. Rally Comes to Dubuque

And when I say huge, I mean HUGE! Like 500,000 members strong and over 1,000 pre-registered bikes already for the Mid-America H.O.G. Rally presents; Hollywood Dubuque; pre-party events start on Wednesday, July 20th, and go through Saturday, July 23rd. H.O.G. stands for the Harley Owners Group and yes, they are 500,000 members strong! And that's not all, McGrath Dubuque Harley Davidson will also be holding Bike Night on Thursday, July 21st, where the opening ceremony will take place; featuring, live music, good food, and cold beverages. With all the biker activities planned it might be a good time to go over some simple safety tips to keep yourself, 2-wheels down and to protect all our in-coming riders.
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

Madison Man Arrested in Lafayette County For Drugs

Lafayette County authorities made a drug arrest on Highway 11 in South Wayne Wednesday just after 6pm. According to a Lafayette County Sheriff’s office report, 34 year old Ivan Gonzalez of Madison was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Gonzalez was also arrested for Operating while Revoked and Failure to Install an Ignition Interlock Device. Gonzalez was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he was booked on his charges and released. A passenger, 49 year old Richard Grey of Madison, was cited for having Open Intoxicants.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
103.3 WJOD

Hey Dubuque: Are You Ready to SPICE up Your Life?

The Carnegie-Stout Public Library and the Herb Society of Dubuque are partnering for a special in-person C-SPL Spice Club event featuring basil on Tuesday, July 26, from 6-7 p.m. in the third-floor auditorium. This is a free event open to adults ages 18+. Space is limited and registration is required....
DUBUQUE, IA
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Is This Really The ‘Rudest City’ In Iowa?

The definition of the word “rude” is “offensively impolite or ill-mannered.” This Iowa city has been ranked as the rudest town in the state?. I have lived and traveled all around Iowa. And everywhere I've been in the Hawkeye state I've found folks to be accommodating and kind.
superhits106.com

Dubuque Woman Arrested On Theft Charges

Dubuque Police arrested 36 year old Stephanie Haupert of Dubuque Tuesday. According to police, Haupert was arrested at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging two counts of third-degree theft.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque man thanks police officer who saved his life

Evansdale park and foundation honor victims that were taken too soon. Through the heartache of losing two young girls in the summer of 2012, came a beautiful park to honor the lives of Lyric Cook-Morrisey, Elizabeth Collins and countless others gone too soon. Updated: 4 hours ago. He says taking...
DUBUQUE, IA
superhits106.com

Man Charged With Burglary For Stealing Firearms From Maquoketa Store

A man faces a burglary charge after police said he was involved in stealing firearms from a Maquoketa store. 28 year old Nicholas Williams of Lost Nation is charged in Iowa District Court of Jackson County with second-degree burglary. According to reports, Williams was a passenger in a vehicle involved in a burglary on July 3rd at Theisen’s Home-Farm-Auto in Maquoketa. Authorities say Williams acted in concert with the burglar, although the alleged burglar has not been named. Williams took possession of firearms stolen in the burglary. He was also seen on security camera footage at a gas station prior to the burglary and at another location where the alleged burglar was dropped off. Williams has admitted to law enforcement that he was involved in the burglary and was in possession of the stolen firearms.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois State Police make meth arrests

STERLING, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois State Police have arrested Michael Martin, 47, of Davis Junction, Anne Campbell, 47, of Davis Junction, and Casandra Raisbeck, 43, of Freeport, on methamphetamine charges after a traffic stop. According to police, troopers pulled over a car for speeding around 11:16 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12th, on I-39 in Lee […]
ourquadcities.com

Police seek missing woman Friday night

The Camanche Police Department is searching the area of Indian Village, 1215 7th Ave., Camanche, on Friday night for a missing woman, according to a news release. Sharon Martensen, 82, was last seen Wednesday, July 13, the release says. It is unknown when she actually left her residence. No clothing...
CAMANCHE, IA
KCJJ

Clinton woman facing charges from two separate incidents in the same day

A Clinton woman is facing a number of charges after being arrested twice in the same day. The first incidents occurred at around 7 am Tuesday. 43-year-old Michelle Brashear was reportedly found in a ditch at the end of a residence on the 3600 block of Murphy Court Northeast in North Liberty, in possession of a 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe. The vehicle was reported stolen the previous week in Cedar Rapids. According to the homeowner, Brashear came up to them and reported running out of gas. When the homeowner said police had been called to help, Brashear said she didn’t want the police involved and walked away. She also allegedly got into the neighbor’s Chevy Blazer in their driveway and tore apart the steering column and ignition to start and steal that vehicle but failed to start it. Her actions reportedly caused about $500 damage to the vehicle.
CLINTON, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy