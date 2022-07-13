ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, NC

Commissioners consider ‘In God We Trust’ inscription

By Dale-RB
roanokebeacon.com
 4 days ago

Washington County’s courthouse and the county sheriff’s vehicles are likely to soon bear the “In God We Trust” inscription, based...

www.roanokebeacon.com

WNCT

Washington police chief takes on expanded role

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Washington Police and Fire Chief Stacy Drakeford is transitioning to a new role as deputy city manager / director of public safety, the city announced Friday. His new role comes with more leadership responsibilities. He’ll still oversee Police and Fire Services operations, and will now...
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Hedgepeth family provides update, thanks community for ‘overwhelming’ support

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The family of Carnie Hedgepeth expressed gratitude for the “overwhelming” support they’ve received from the community while he’s been recovering from serious injured he suffered in a June accident. Hedgepeth is Beaufort County’s emergency services director, and is also a pastor at Arthur Christian Church. “We are extremely grateful for the […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WITN

SBI joins investigation into Dollar General fire

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Friday morning crews including the State Bureau of Investigations are at a Dollar General in Greenville that caught fire Thursday night. Firefighters were called out around 6:00 p.m. Thursday to the store on Stantonsburg Road. They were able to contain the blaze by around 10:30 p.m.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Town of Winterville to celebrate 125th anniversary on Saturday

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Town of Winterville will celebrate the Town’s 125th anniversary with a community day hosted by the Winterville Historical and Arts Soceity, Inc. and the Winterville Chamber of Commerce. Happening Saturday, July 16th from 4 to 7 pm at the Winterville Train Depot, the...
WINTERVILLE, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Merry Hill / Midway firefighters benefit from Ashland Global donation

MERRY HILL – Ashland Global, formally Avoca Inc., recently donated $10,000 to the Merry Hill / Midway Volunteer Fire Department to assist with their overall operations. Merry Hill / Midway Fire Chief Jodey Sary said his department sent out a solicitation letter in February to everyone who is a registered property owner in the fire district asking for donations.
MERRY HILL, NC
Veronica Charnell Media

Should Pitt County Officials Require Masks Due to High COVID-19 Risk Status?

Photo courtesy of The ConversationThe Conversation. Eastern North Carolina Counties are experiencing HighCovid-19 Cases Due to the B5 Variant. It is quite ironic for Governor Roy Cooper to lift the Covid-19 state of emergency while different regions of North Carolina have high covid-19 infections. The emergency order will lift on August 15th. In Pitt County, along with Beaufort, Washington, and Martin counties, case counts have now reached the “high” level. Health experts say this is due to the new B5 variant, which is highly infectious. The B5 variant is more resistant than the previous variants. This can be a serious problem if proper precautions are not put in place. If you have been vaccinated, you are still at risk of getting infected with the B5 Variant.
PITT COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
WITN

Pitt County offering pay for participation in lifestyle program

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Health Department is looking for people to participate in a lifestyle program that can help improve heart health. The program, which is a 10-month Med-South nutrition and physical activity program, is available for people between the ages of 18 and 80 who are interested in learning how to improve eating habits and increase physical activity.
WNCT

Living Local: Washington and Bill’s Hot Dogs

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — While many places in Washington have changed over the years, one place has not. At Bill’s Hot Dogs, customers have been grabbing hot dog meals since 1928. When talking about Washington, the question of “have you been to Bill’s Hotdogs?” always comes up. To many, Bill’s Hot Dogs is a place to […]
WASHINGTON, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Fishing trip ends tragically

MURFREESBORO – A morning of fishing with friends turned tragic near here on Friday when a boat capsized in a farm pond resulting in the death of a local teen. Hertford County Sheriff Dexter Hayes said that 16-year-old Octavius Tyquan Cooper of Murfreesboro drowned in the pond. Hayes said...
MURFREESBORO, NC
neusenews.com

Missing man believed to be in Greene County

Please be on the lookout for 21-year-old Alex Sharpless. He was reported missing to the Greenville Police Department on July 10, 2022. A family member reported that he was last seen leaving his home in Greenville the morning of July 8, 2022. He left Greenville (Stantonsburg Road area) in a...
GREENE COUNTY, NC
WITN

POLICE: Elizabeth City teen missing for days

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police say an Elizabeth City teen has been missing since Wednesday. The Elizabeth City Police Department says 15-year-old Victor White III was last seen in the area of Native Dancer Court in Elizabeth City. Police say White is five feet, five inches tall, and weighs...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WITN

Greenville Dollar General fire contained, helped by heavy rain

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Fire at a Dollar General in Greenville has been contained thanks to the heavy rain that fell Thursday night. Fire crews responded to the Dollar General at 3100 Stantonsburg Road around 6:00 p.m. Thursday due to heavy smoke. Jessica Blackwell with Greenville Fire/Rescue says there are...
GREENVILLE, NC
WECT

OIBPD: Multiple patrol cars struck by U-Haul truck fleeing police

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man driving a U-Haul truck hit multiple patrol cars during a pursuit Wednesday, according to the Ocean Isle Beach Police Department. Marcus W. Soles, of Greenville, is facing multiple charges in the case. According to a Facebook post from the OIBPD, officers attempted to stop...
WITN

Martin Co. man charged with insurance fraud

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Martin County man has been charged with insurance fraud after special agents say he filed a false insurance claim on his car. The North Carolina Department of Insurance says that in addition to the insurance fraud charge, 22-year-old James Hoggard, Jr., of Hassell was charged with attempting to obtain property by false pretense, which are both felonies, and misdemeanor making a false report to police.
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Winterville turns 125-years-old, celebrates with music

There was no winner in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing worth $480 million, according to a news release from the lottery. Winterville turns 125-years-old, celebrates with music and grub. Updated: 10 hours ago. Live music and food trucks are setting the scene of Winterville’s 125th anniversary at the Winterville...
WINTERVILLE, NC
WTKR News 3

Police search for man, vehicle involved in Edenton shooting

EDENTON, N.C. - The Edenton Police Department needs the public's help in identifying the suspect and vehicle involved in a recent shooting. On Thursday around 5:55 pm., a shooting took place in the 100 block of Paradise Road. Police now need the public’s assistance in identifying the man pictured below...
EDENTON, NC

