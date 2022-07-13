ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyrrell County, NC

Truck loses load of potatoes

By Arthur-RB
roanokebeacon.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHighway 94 in Tyrrell County was closed for several hours Friday, July 8, after a semi rig...

www.roanokebeacon.com

Comments / 1

islandfreepress.org

Traffic accident reported in Avon on Sunday afternoon, July 17

A traffic accident occurred in Avon near South Beachcomber Drive at approximately 3:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. Per multiple reports, a child was struck by a vehicle on N.C. Highway 12, and after Dare County EMS responded to the accident, the boy was transported to the hospital by Dare County’s MedFlight.
AVON, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Fishing trip ends tragically

MURFREESBORO – A morning of fishing with friends turned tragic near here on Friday when a boat capsized in a farm pond resulting in the death of a local teen. Hertford County Sheriff Dexter Hayes said that 16-year-old Octavius Tyquan Cooper of Murfreesboro drowned in the pond. Hayes said...
MURFREESBORO, NC
13newsnow.com

Suffolk shooting: One hurt; cars, houses damaged

NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Suffolk are investigating after they say a man was shot in the 200 block of North Broad Street early Sunday morning. Around 3:30 Sunday morning, the Suffolk 911 center began getting calls about a shooting. When the Suffolk Police Department responded to the reported location, officers found several vehicles and houses damaged by gunfire. They also found used bullet casings, SPD said.
SUFFOLK, VA
County
Tyrrell County, NC
City
Columbia, NC
City
Hassell, NC
WNCT

Living Local: Washington and Bill’s Hot Dogs

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — While many places in Washington have changed over the years, one place has not. At Bill’s Hot Dogs, customers have been grabbing hot dog meals since 1928. When talking about Washington, the question of “have you been to Bill’s Hotdogs?” always comes up. To many, Bill’s Hot Dogs is a place to […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

POLICE: Elizabeth City teen missing for days

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police say an Elizabeth City teen has been missing since Wednesday. The Elizabeth City Police Department says 15-year-old Victor White III was last seen in the area of Native Dancer Court in Elizabeth City. Police say White is five feet, five inches tall, and weighs...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WTKR News 3

2 beachgoers injured after lifeguard vehicle overturns in Duck

DUCK, N.C. - Two beachgoers were injured when a Duck Surf Rescue vehicle overturned due to a drop-off on the beach Monday afternoon. According to Duck Town Manager Drew Havens, a lifeguard was conducting patrol on a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) when the sand collapsed at a drop-off and the vehicle overturned onto two people.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Merry Hill / Midway firefighters benefit from Ashland Global donation

MERRY HILL – Ashland Global, formally Avoca Inc., recently donated $10,000 to the Merry Hill / Midway Volunteer Fire Department to assist with their overall operations. Merry Hill / Midway Fire Chief Jodey Sary said his department sent out a solicitation letter in February to everyone who is a registered property owner in the fire district asking for donations.
MERRY HILL, NC
#Potato#Nc Highway Patrol Trp
13News Now

Chesapeake's new High Rise Bridge opens Saturday

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — After years of construction, one of the largest and most expensive projects in the Virginia Department of Transportation's history is open for use. VDOT said the new High Rise Bridge on Interstate 64 in Chesapeake is now open. The new 1.2-mile, fixed-span High Rise Bridge has...
obxtoday.com

Hertford County man wins $200,000 on scratch-off

Ken Gatling of Ahoskie tried his luck on a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize. Gatling bought his lucky Double Cash Doubler ticket from the Duck Thru on N.C. 42 West in Ahoskie. He arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,021.
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
NewsBreak
Traffic
WAVY News 10

Suffolk police searching for suspects in shots fired incident

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk police are trying to track down whoever is responsible for a shots fired incident on July 9. The investigation revealed that the suspect or suspects in this case discharged a firearm in the 100 block of North Saratoga Street around 1:30 a.m. that day. The gunfire damaged several vehicles and buildings, but police said there were no injuries reported.
SUFFOLK, VA
Veronica Charnell Media

Should Pitt County Officials Require Masks Due to High COVID-19 Risk Status?

Photo courtesy of The ConversationThe Conversation. Eastern North Carolina Counties are experiencing HighCovid-19 Cases Due to the B5 Variant. It is quite ironic for Governor Roy Cooper to lift the Covid-19 state of emergency while different regions of North Carolina have high covid-19 infections. The emergency order will lift on August 15th. In Pitt County, along with Beaufort, Washington, and Martin counties, case counts have now reached the “high” level. Health experts say this is due to the new B5 variant, which is highly infectious. The B5 variant is more resistant than the previous variants. This can be a serious problem if proper precautions are not put in place. If you have been vaccinated, you are still at risk of getting infected with the B5 Variant.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Martin Co. man charged with insurance fraud

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Martin County man has been charged with insurance fraud after special agents say he filed a false insurance claim on his car. The North Carolina Department of Insurance says that in addition to the insurance fraud charge, 22-year-old James Hoggard, Jr., of Hassell was charged with attempting to obtain property by false pretense, which are both felonies, and misdemeanor making a false report to police.
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bertie, Chowan, Gates, Hertford, Perquimans by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-16 20:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-16 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Bertie; Chowan; Gates; Hertford; Perquimans The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Perquimans County in northeastern North Carolina Eastern Bertie County in northeastern North Carolina Southeastern Hertford County in northeastern North Carolina Southeastern Gates County in northeastern North Carolina Chowan County in northeastern North Carolina * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 805 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ryland to 6 miles northwest of Westover to near Williamston, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Colerain, Harrellsville and Rockyhock around 810 PM EDT. Ryland and Tyner around 815 PM EDT. Cape Colony around 825 PM EDT. Belvidere around 830 PM EDT. Winfall around 835 PM EDT. Snug Harbor and Burgess around 845 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Goose Pond, Gliden, Drummond Point, Newsome Store, Arrowhead Beach, Peach, Saint Johns, Mount Gould, Hancock and Nicanor. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
thenewjournalandguide.com

Outstanding Suffolk Teen Crowned Virginia’s New Queen In Pageant

On June 19th, two African American holidays—Juneteenth and World Sickle Cell Awareness Day—bring awareness to the community, the nation, and the world. As Teen Ambassador 2022 for the Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Association (SCDAA), Miss Ayana Lee Johnson of Hampton Roads, carries out this mission. On June 25 in Roanoke, the Teen Ambassador 2022, added another title to her name as she was crowned Miss Virginia’s Outstanding Teen.
SUFFOLK, VA

