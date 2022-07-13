ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, NC

James wants to help you become debt free

By Arthur-RB
roanokebeacon.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith record levels of inflation, high prices and a projected national recession on the horizon, Plymouth native Elvin James wants people to take charge of their financial future to make sure they can survive the coming hardships. In particular, the 2007 Plymouth High School graduate is orchestrating his own...

www.roanokebeacon.com

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

Food pantry aids community ‘weathering’ inflation

A criminal investigation is underway after the cause of a Greenville Dollar General catching fire Thursday night was ruled intentional. The national hotline for mental health emergencies is changing its number Saturday. WITN First Alert Forecast for 7-15-2022. Updated: 16 hours ago. WITN First Alert Forecast for 7-15-2022. UNC Institute...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Hedgepeth family provides update, thanks community for ‘overwhelming’ support

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The family of Carnie Hedgepeth expressed gratitude for the “overwhelming” support they’ve received from the community while he’s been recovering from serious injured he suffered in a June accident. Hedgepeth is Beaufort County’s emergency services director, and is also a pastor at Arthur Christian Church. “We are extremely grateful for the […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plymouth, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Merry Hill / Midway firefighters benefit from Ashland Global donation

MERRY HILL – Ashland Global, formally Avoca Inc., recently donated $10,000 to the Merry Hill / Midway Volunteer Fire Department to assist with their overall operations. Merry Hill / Midway Fire Chief Jodey Sary said his department sent out a solicitation letter in February to everyone who is a registered property owner in the fire district asking for donations.
MERRY HILL, NC
chowan.edu

Geraldine Branch Recognized at Pioneer College Caterers National Conference

Geraldine Branch, Assistant Director of Food Services at Chowan University for Pioneer College Caterers (PCC), was recognized at the PCC National Conference in Nashville, Tennessee, earlier this summer. Recognition at the national conference came for her 30 years of continuous service with Pioneer College Caterers. In her honor, a photo presentation was shared in front of conference attendees. She was recognized on stage, where she was inducted into PCC’s President’s Circle and presented with a customized President’s Circle ring.
MURFREESBORO, NC
WNCT

Carnie Hedgepeth’s family shares recovery update

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Carnie Hedgepeth’s family shared another update Wednesday on his recovery from serious injuries he suffered in an accident in June. “Carnie remains in a mostly comatose state, nonverbal with varying levels of responsiveness,” the update reads. “He continues to hold and mimic our hand squeezes as well as periodically opening his eyes and moving his extremities. He has also had a few instances in which he followed commands by raising his fingers, or giving a thumbs up when asked.”
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
Veronica Charnell Media

Should Pitt County Officials Require Masks Due to High COVID-19 Risk Status?

Photo courtesy of The ConversationThe Conversation. Eastern North Carolina Counties are experiencing HighCovid-19 Cases Due to the B5 Variant. It is quite ironic for Governor Roy Cooper to lift the Covid-19 state of emergency while different regions of North Carolina have high covid-19 infections. The emergency order will lift on August 15th. In Pitt County, along with Beaufort, Washington, and Martin counties, case counts have now reached the “high” level. Health experts say this is due to the new B5 variant, which is highly infectious. The B5 variant is more resistant than the previous variants. This can be a serious problem if proper precautions are not put in place. If you have been vaccinated, you are still at risk of getting infected with the B5 Variant.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Living Local: Washington and Bill’s Hot Dogs

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — While many places in Washington have changed over the years, one place has not. At Bill’s Hot Dogs, customers have been grabbing hot dog meals since 1928. When talking about Washington, the question of “have you been to Bill’s Hotdogs?” always comes up. To many, Bill’s Hot Dogs is a place to […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Episode 39: ‘9 On The Positive Side’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Welcome to the latest episode of “9 On The Positive Side.” This weekly 30-minute show puts the positive news front and center. You can find the show each Saturday at 7:30 a.m. on WNCT and Sunday at noon on CW. Click the above video to see the episode. You can read […]
GREENVILLE, NC
piratemedia1.com

NCDOT awards $9.5 million contract to Pitt County

Following a $9.5 million contract awarded by the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT), NCDOT has announced in a press release on July 13 that the Mozingo Road overpass will be repaired and the NC 33 Bridge will be replaced in Pitt County. According to the press release, the overpass...
PITT COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plymouth High School
newbernnow.com

Alderman Odham Disregards State & Federal Law – And He’s Running for Mayor?

When I tried to access the Odham for Mayor’s Facebook page on July 13, 2022, I was surprised that he not only deleted my response to a post about city business (dated June 29), but he also blocked a citizen (me, also a member of the press) from accessing a public record; therefore, it appears that he violated the State of North Carolina and Federal Public Records laws.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

First Alert Forecast For July 17, 2022

There was no winner in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing worth $480 million, according to a news release from the lottery. Winterville turns 125-years-old, celebrates with music and grub. Updated: 16 hours ago. Live music and food trucks are setting the scene of Winterville’s 125th anniversary at the Winterville...
WINTERVILLE, NC
WNCT

NC man wins $200,000 from scratch ticket

AHOSKIE, N.C. (WAVY) — A man won $200,000 from a $5 lottery scratch-off he bought from a convenience store. Ken Gatling bought a Double Cash Doubler ticket from Duck Thru in Hertford County and found he had won big. Gatling traveled almost two hours to collect his prize at...
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
WNCT

Washington police chief takes on expanded role

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Washington Police and Fire Chief Stacy Drakeford is transitioning to a new role as deputy city manager / director of public safety, the city announced Friday. His new role comes with more leadership responsibilities. He’ll still oversee Police and Fire Services operations, and will now...
WASHINGTON, NC
wcti12.com

Flash flooding causes standing water in areas of Pitt County

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A flash flood impacted several areas in Pitt County and left some stranded in their cars. Jordan Anders with Public Works said crews have been working Friday, cleaning out storm drains, and will likely be at work on Monday as well. “It seems like Greenville...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Police asking for community help to find missing Greenville man

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Police in one Eastern Carolina city are asking for the communities help to find a man that has been missing since Sunday. The Greenville Police Department wants people to look out for Alex Sharpless. The 21-year-old was reported missing three days ago by a family member who...
GREENVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy