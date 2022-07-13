ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You haven’t missed the best deals of Prime Day 2022 — here are the top sales remaining

By Sian Babish, BestReviews Staff via Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

What are the best remaining Prime Day sales?

Prime Day has entered its second day, which means there are thousands of brand-new deals available across most categories. In fact, there’s a growing number to choose from, so you might be wondering how to navigate these deals to find the best one.

To point you in the right direction, we found the top deals from five categories: kitchen, tech, tools, toys and games and premium beauty. Whether you’re searching for STEM activities , tablets or power tools , there’s something for everyone on day two of Prime Day.

Because prices and availability are subject to change today — especially as the summer sales event comes to a close — we’ll update this list frequently to keep you up to date on all things Prime Day . We organized today’s best deals by popular categories so you can find what you’re looking for quickly.

Best trending Prime Day deals on Shark, KitchenAid and Samsung

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yXybv_0geT11xY00

Amazon Fire TV Cube : $60 off

Amazon’s more powerful Fire TV player is powered by a speedy hexa-core processor for fluid voice navigation. It also brings scenes to life with Dolby Atmos Audio on select titles on compatible sound systems. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ll2Ne_0geT11xY00

Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus : 32% off

This mixer is built to last. It features a durable, metal construction and a 3.5-quart stainless steel bowl. It is dishwasher safe, has 10 speeds and it works with a variety of attachments. For convenience, the head locks in place while mixing. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VOLwY_0geT11xY00

Shark IQ Robot XL : 35% off

The efficient and capable Shark robot vacuum makes it simple to schedule whole-home cleanings by voice or through the companion app. It comes with a self-emptying base that only needs your attention every 45 days. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XW9SV_0geT11xY00

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 : 30% off

If you’re looking for an affordable tablet, the Galaxy Tab A8 has a premium look and feel. The tablet is ideal for streaming with a bright 10.5-inch display, speedy charging and easy data transfers through Samsung Smart Switch. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y4m0g_0geT11xY00

Kindle Oasis : $75 off

The top-tier Kindle offers the best visual reading to date with a 300 ppi Paperwhite display. It boasts an IPX8 waterproof rating, which means it can withstand splashes and accident immersion during poolside and bathtub reading. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22BBqR_0geT11xY00

Shark Vertex Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum : 30% off

With its powerful performance, this stick vacuum rivals a full-sized upright. It has a 120-minute runtime and a self-cleaning brush roll. The HEPA filtration and anti-allergen seal make this model great for homes with pets. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wv2ey_0geT11xY00

Samsung 43-Inch QN90A QLED TV : $200 off

When it was first released last year, the QN90A was one of the brightest and best TVs around, and that’s still true today. Its powerful local dimming and quantum dot filtration go a long way toward creating a cinematic HDR image. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42cetU_0geT11xY00

Shark HE402AMZ Air Purifier 4 : 43% off

Four fans inside this compact yet powerful air purifier force air through a HEPA filter impregnated with Microban antimicrobial technology. It captures or eliminates well over 99% of particles, including allergens, viruses and smoke. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sphWC_0geT11xY00

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Foldable Smartphone : $300 off

Folding smartphones were once far too expensive for regular joes, but at a 30% discount, it’s worth considering this incredibly convenient mobile device. Not only is it one of the easiest to carry around, it’s packed with just about the best hardware possible. SHOP NOW

9 discounts that caught our eye

Must-have deals on air fryers and other kitchen essentials

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12wJLu_0geT11xY00

AeroGarden Harvest : 21% off

Grow fresh herbs indoors with help from this hydroponic indoor garden, which has room for up to six plants. The popular model fits in tight spaces, making it a top choice for small kitchens, RVs and dorms. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hkWK8_0geT11xY00

Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker : 30% off

If you love breakfast sandwiches, this Hamilton Beach appliance will delight. In just four easy steps, you can make a healthy morning meal for two. This product is excellent for families with kids who need a no-fuss breakfast option. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z71vh_0geT11xY00

Kohler Step Trash Can : 33% off

A contemporary design, this Kohler trash is a feature-rich option with a quiet-close lid and dual compartments. The finish is also fingerprint-proof, so the trash can always has a brand-new appearance. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WKHdW_0geT11xY00

GreenLife Healthy Ceramic Cookware Set : 30% off

Whether you’re buying your first cookware set or simply want a new one, this colorful collection has everything you need. Besides nonstick pots and pans, it comes with matching utensils with ergonomic grips. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OVuSm_0geT11xY00

NutriBullet Single-Serve Blender : 33% off

The powerful motor on this tiny machine is impressive. It features a pre-programed pulse cycle with an automatic shut-off that can quickly pulverize ingredients. Purchase includes a convenient travel cup. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jfcgh_0geT11xY00

De’Longhi La Specialista Arte Espresso Machine : $210 off

There’s nothing quite like the smooth, creamy bitterness of freshly made espresso, and this high-end machine lets you make it as soon as you wake up without hitting the coffee shop. The integrated burr grinder has eight settings to choose from and the machine comes with everything you need for convenient dosing, tamping and extracting. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V76ao_0geT11xY00

Technivorm Moccamaster 53941 Drip Coffee Maker : 30% off

Pour-over and batch-made drip coffee bring out the floral and other subtle notes that the steam of an espresso machine can destroy. If that’s your favorite kind of coffee, consider this premium yet reasonably priced drip coffee maker that can produce up to 40 ounces at a time. SHOP NOW

10 discounts that caught our eye

Sony, Ecobee and other deals on tech

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M4B2Z_0geT11xY00

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids’ Pro Tablet : $80 off

If you’re looking for an appropriate introductory tablet for kids, this Amazon Fire Pro is a solid choice if you want a device for both play and learning. It’s suitable for kids ages 3 and older, and it comes with a kid-proof case and easy-to-navigate parental controls. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11wlIM_0geT11xY00

Amazon Smart Thermostat : 30% off

Upgrading to an Amazon smart thermostat is an easy way to increase comfort in your home while saving money. You can set the temperature at home from anywhere you are — even from another state — or use Alexa to program the thermostat for you. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gu8Pw_0geT11xY00

Ecobee SmartSensor for Doors and Windows : 32% off

This two-pack of Ecobee smart sensors monitor entry, exit and motion. With an Ecobee subscription, you can get smart, customizable alerts. You can even pair these sensors up with an Ecobee thermostat to automatically pause heating or cooling if a window or a door is left open or ajar. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28LAMJ_0geT11xY00

Amazon Echo (4th Gen) : 40% off

Prime Day is always the best time to stock up on Amazon products. This year, you can get the company’s popular Echo device for 40% off. The smart sound automatically adapts to any room, while the unit can serve as your smart hub so you can control your entire home with your voice. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dTbht_0geT11xY00

Jetson Spin All-Terrain Hoverboard : 20% off

This entry-level hoverboard is suitable for new riders learning the ins and outs of the device. It has a few features typically seen in higher-priced models, such as LED light-up wheels and balancing technology. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T6zod_0geT11xY00

Sony SRS-XG500 X-Series Party Speaker : $152 off

A far more advanced version of the classic boombox, this high-powered speaker gets nearly as loud as anything else this size and can last up to 30 hours before needing a recharge. It’s also rated IP66 for dust and water ingress prevention. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20eTBW_0geT11xY00

Sony WH-1000XM4 Flagship Headphones : $122 off

While these have been replaced by the next generation 1000XM5s, there’s actually not a ton of difference under the hood. With such a steep discount, this previous model is a significantly better deal during Prime Day. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43h6hx_0geT11xY00

Sony WH-XB910 Noise Canceling Headphones : 51% off

At half off, it’s hard to beat the value of these bass-forward headphones that are perfect for genres such as hip hop and electronica. They offer the same streamlined design and user-friendly operation that all Sony wireless headphones are known for. SHOP NOW

9 discounts that caught our eye

Tools on sale from Craftsman and DeWalt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n1eF3_0geT11xY00

Craftsman Cordless Pole Saw : 20% off

With its extended reach and extended runtime, this pole saw can tackle a wide variety of jobs. The angled head helps execute precision cutting while the soft-grip pole provides maximum comfort. Purchase includes battery and charger. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rCRdt_0geT11xY00

Black+Decker 20V Max Cordless Tool Kit : 45% off

If you need to invest in power tools, this Black+Decker four-piece set is worth your while. It comes with essential DIY tools, including a circular saw, reciprocating saw, drill/driver and LED work light. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m3hHC_0geT11xY00

DeWalt 20V MAX XR Oscillating Tool Kit : 39% off

This three-speed tool lets users choose the setting they need to efficiently complete a job. The brushless motor gives the tool 57% more runtime while the quick-change system allows you to swap out blades without the need for tools. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UKUwz_0geT11xY00

Milwaukee M18 Fuel Hex Hydraulic Driver : 40% off

The hydraulic powertrain means there is less metal-on-metal contact, so the driver operates more quietly than other tools. It also increases the unit’s lifespan, making it more durable than standard models. The driver features four operating modes to give the user greater control over speed and power. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rIY5u_0geT11xY00

DeWalt 20V Max LED Work Light : 63% off

It’s important to have a well-lighted work area, which is why this LED light is smart investment. The head rotates 360 degrees so you can illuminate hard-to-reach areas, such as inside vents and beneath low-clearance furniture. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=231ZqP_0geT11xY00

Craftsman Mechanics Tool Set : 35% off

This 159-piece tool set features SAE and metric wrenches and sockets, enough to accommodate nearly any automotive job. Like many craftsman products, it’s known for durability and a lifetime warranty. SHOP NOW

8 discounts that caught our eye

Deals from Kenra, Grande Cosmetics and other premium beauty brands

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tIP94_0geT11xY00

Kenra Platinum Texturizing Taffy : 30% off

This texturizing product is used in top salons because it smooths hair and defines layers without leaving a greasy, heavy residue. A little goes a long way, so the 2-ounce jar can last for the better part of a few months with daily use. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15up5Y_0geT11xY00

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner : 30% off

The Stila liquid liner has a fine tip and creates razor-sharp wings and other well-defined lines. It’s a long-wearing formula that stays put all day, including during sweaty workouts and exposure to humid environments. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L9uUn_0geT11xY00

Grande Cosmetics GrandeLash-MD Enhancing Serum : 30% off

If you’d like to add volume to your lashes, this formula by Ariana Grande is a viable option that promises results in just six weeks. It creates the appearance of longer, fuller lashes with vitamins, peptides and amino acids. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cBb9D_0geT11xY00

Maybelline Total Temptation Eyebrow Definer Pencil : 30% off

This is a must-have eyebrow pencil features a teardrop tip on one end that allows you to re-shape your brow however you like. Flip the pencil around to blend with the spoolie brush at the other end so you get a softly defined and natural look. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rkBkJ_0geT11xY00

Eau Thermale Avene Cleanance Cleanser : 30% off

People who want a sensitive skin-friendly cleanser may like gel formula that is gentle enough for everyday use. It washes away impurities without stripping skin’s natural moisture barrier or irritating skin. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0avnfl_0geT11xY00

Tilmann Wireless Microneedling Pen : $70 off

Fight wrinkles, scars and other blemishes with this cordless microneedling dermapen. A rotary dial lets you easily adjust the needle length and there are six speed settings to choose from. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NcKzC_0geT11xY00

BoSidin Permanent Hair Removal Device : $111 off

Forget expensive, inpatient laser treatments; this compact, fast-acting device uses advanced technology to remove hair safely and keep it from regrowing for quite some time. SHOP NOW

8 discounts that caught our eye

Deals on toys and games from Lego, National Geographic and more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cjUE9_0geT11xY00

Playskool Heroes Marvel Super Hero : 33% off

Your child will love playing with these five iconic Marvel action figures from Playskool. Included in the set are Spider-Man, Hulk, Black Panther, Iron Spider and Captain America. The figures are 5-inches tall and feature poseable head, arms, wrists and legs. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GZi88_0geT11xY00

ThinkFun Gravity Maze Marble Run : 33% off

This challenging maze helps develop planning and spatial reasoning skills. The STEM toy is part logic game and part marble run. It comes with a game grid, nine towers, one target piece and three marbles. There are 60 challenges progressing from beginner to expert. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GhEEC_0geT11xY00

National Geographic Mega Science Lab : 31% off

Brush up on STEM concepts with this deluxe National Geographic science kit that has 45 easy experiments. Besides being engaging and fun, it helps kids develop critical thinking, observation and problem-solving skills. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N8bh0_0geT11xY00

Osmo Creative Starter Kit For iPad : 44% off

Geared toward ages 5 to 10, this award-winning Osmo starter kit challenges kids to flex their drawing and word game skills. The set includes the Osmo base, reflector and carry case that stores all the activity pieces. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EkVvA_0geT11xY00

Catan Board Game : $14 off

The ever-popular strategy game has players trade, build and settle an island. They compete with each other to acquire resources and battle each other with roadblocks and other challenges to emerge victorious. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BhjDz_0geT11xY00

Skywalker Trampolines Jump N’ Dunk : $99 off

This 12-foot trampoline includes a safety net and mini basketball hoops that’s perfect for backyard parties. Make sure it’s only used with adult supervision. SHOP NOW

9 discounts that caught our eye

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their

YourErie

