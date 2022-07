July 14, 2022 - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on Cole Duane Jackson, a white male who vanished from the Timpson, Texas area on July 13th, 2006. Mr. Jackson was 33 years of age at the time of his disappearance, 16 years ago. Mr. Jackson was last seen in the area of FM 1645 in Timpson, Texas, and was seen driving a grey 2003 Dodge half-ton 4 wheel drive pickup truck. Mr. Jackson’s truck was found abandoned in a wooded area off of County Road 4243 in Timpson, Texas on July 15th, 2006.

