Rochester, NY

Arrest in Daylight Rochester Shooting

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice and U.S. Marshals have made an arrest in a daylight shooting in...

wham1180.iheart.com

WHEC TV-10

RPD investigating 39th homicide of the year

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Rochester police are investigating yet another homicide. It is the city's 39th this year. The calls started coming in just after 9:30 Saturday night for shots fired in the area of Sixth Street, then for a man who'd been shot. When officers got there they found...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man sentenced for deadly January crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Kendre Preston was sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter, gun charges, and vehicular manslaughter. In January, Preston's SUV was clocked at 76 miles per hour when he ran a red light on downtown Rochester and crashed into a car, killing the driver, Benjie Martinez. That was at the intersection of East Main Street and St. Paul Street.
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Vehicle Complaint Leads to Drug and Weapon Arrest in Town of Dunkirk

A Rochester man is facing several charges after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a vehicle complaint Saturday night in the Town of Dunkirk. Deputies located the vehicle parked on Route 5 shortly after 10:00 PM and found that 28-year-old Preston Lawrence, Jr. was allegedly driving while impaired by drugs. A search of the vehicle further discovered that he was allegedly in possession of different types of drugs and a loaded pistol. Lawrence was taken into custody and eventually transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment on two counts of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, as well as one count each of 2nd-degree criminal possession of a weapon, DWI, DWAI-drugs, 3rd-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, and stopping/standing on a highway. Sheriff's deputies were assisted by State Police in the investigation.
DUNKIRK, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man holds gun to woman's child

NEWARK, N.Y. (WHEC) - Deputies in Wayne County say 26-year-old James Wright Junior had a woman drive him to Newark where he held a gun at the head of the woman's child, burned the woman with a cigarette, and threatened to shoot the child if she moved Saturday night. Authorities...
NEWARK, NY
WHEC TV-10

Investigators say 22-year-old homicide victim was targeted

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - A Rochester man was gunned down while walking on Wellington Avenue Friday morning. Investigators say 22-year old Shaquan Parker from Rochester was targeted when he was shot. This shooting is the city's 38th homicide, and people in the community say their scared for their safety. "It's...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Armed drug trafficker from Rochester going to prison

Rochester, N.Y. — A man from Rochester is going to prison for more than a decade on drug trafficking charges. U.S. Attorney Trini Ross announced 25-year-old Wilfredo Sanchez of Rochester was sentenced to 168 months in prison. He was convicted of possession with intent to distribute 10 grams or more of fentanyl and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD sergeant injured in crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Rochester Police Department says a police sergeant was injured in a crash in the city overnight. It happened just before 10 at Plymouth Avenue and Jay Street. The sergeant, in an unmarked car, was driving through the intersection when he was hit by a car that ran a red light.
ROCHESTER, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHEC TV-10

Man charged in two robberies

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester police made an arrest in two robberies they say are connected on Thursday. The first one happened on June 28 at Canandaigua National Bank on Mount Hope Avenue. Police say the suspects took off in a stolen car that ended up crashing. A 16-year-old...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Man Gunned Down on Rochester's Southwest Side

Police have identified the city's 38th homicide victim this year. 22-year-old Shaquan Parker was gunned down on Wellington Avenue on the city's southwest side. Parker tried to run into some backyards to escape, but collapsed and died at the scene. Police say Parker was the intended target, and he doesn't...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester resident arrested for involvement in two robberies

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Officers with the Rochester Police Department arrested a Rochester resident on Wednesday for his involvement in two robberies. Officers said that on June 28, they responded to the Canandaigua National Bank on Mt. Hope Avenue for a bank robbery. The suspects fled in a stolen vehicle that crashed on St. Paul Street. A 16-year-old was arrested and charged in connection with the robbery.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

18-year-old Keith Rodney sentenced to 17 and 1/3 years to life for murder

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - On Thursday 18-year-old Keith Rodney was sentenced to 17 and 1/3 years to life for the murder of Alton Carelock, Jr. This sentence comes after a jury convicted him of murder in the second degree, and six counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree for the death of Alton Carelock, Jr.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

In-Depth: Unsecured guns a punishable offense for gun owners

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Those with a permit to carry a handgun have long known there are certain areas that are off limits, but that list has now grown dramatically and it falls on the permit holder to make sure you’re in the know and prepared if you have to run your gun back to your car.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

New contraband scanner at Livingston County Jail

GENESEO, N.Y. (WHEC) - Livingston County just got a new tool to increase safety at the jail. This full-body scanner can detect weapons, drugs, cell phones and other contraband. Sheriff Tom Dougherty says dangerous contraband is always a concern in jails. This equipment, he says, will increase safety and security...

