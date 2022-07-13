ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panasonic to make EV batteries for Tesla at a new plant in Kansas

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jEixx_0geSwx8U00
Photo credit kynny/Getty Images

A new electric vehicle battery factory is coming to Kansas, along with billions of dollars of investment.

Panasonic Corp. announced the plan Wednesday; workers at the factory will make high-capacity batteries for Tesla, according to a report by Nikkei Asia.

Kansas competed against Oklahoma for the investment, and well as hundreds of new jobs expected to come with the plant.

Kansas approved a vast new business incentive program to better attract billion-dollar megaprojects, like the proposed Panasonic plant.

Johnson County in the northeast part of the state is presumed to be a likely possibility for the location of the proposed plant.

In the past month, the De Soto City Council approved a pair of plans as outlines for large manufacturing facilities.

The initial project is expected to deliver as many as 4,000 new jobs.

Council-members also approved a plan to issue as much as $100 million in industrial revenue bonds. The plan provides Sunflower Redevelopment Group a sales tax exemption on construction materials used to install things like water, sewer, and road upgrades.

Infrastructure improvements are needed at the location before any company can build a plant on the site.

