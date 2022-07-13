ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commerce City police investigate shooting

By Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
Police officers shot a man in Eaton this morning.  Getty Images

A woman was shot and critically wounded Tuesday in Commerce City, according to the Commerce City Police Department.

She was shot around 1 a.m. in the 7000 Block of Grape Street, police said.

Medics took her to a hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

As of Wednesday morning, there was no word of an arrest.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 303-289-3626.

Editor's note: On Tuesday, police mistakenly reported that the victim was shot and killed.

Related
coloradosun.com

“Multiple” people injured in downtown Denver as police officers shoot at suspect

“Multiple” people were injured in downtown Denver early Sunday when police officers opened fire on a suspect as crowded bars let out. The Denver Police Department didn’t reveal exactly how many people were shot and by whom, but the person described as a suspect was in critical condition and several others were in serious condition.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Woman dies in Denver after overnight shooting on Xenia Street

A woman has died after a shooting in east Denver. It happened overnight in the 1300 block of North Xenia Street, close to the Aurora border.  So far there's no word on a suspect in the case. Anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of $2,000.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

One dead after multi-vehicle accident in Aurora

One person was killed during a three-vehicle accident in north Aurora on Saturday morning. Authorities initially said the crash occurred in Denver, however, authorities later determined it happened in Aurora, according to the Aurora Police Department. Denver police responded to the area of East 40th Avenue and Pena Boulevard around...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Man shot to death in Littleton on West Riverwalk Circle

One man is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning in Littleton. It happened just after 3 a.m. on West Riverwalk Circle, not far from the Interstate 25 Belleview Avenue exit.Police said when officers responded to the scene they found a man who had been shot in the chest. He died a short time later.Investigators are looking for a white sedan and a white Honda CRV and said anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation should call Littleton police at (303) 794-1551.
LITTLETON, CO
CBS Denver

One dead in violent collision near Peña Boulevard

One person was killed Saturday when three vehicles crashed on East 40th Avenue near the Peña Boulevard interchange.Two people were taken to hospitals and a third drove to a hospital on their own, according to a police department spokesperson.A fifth adult involved in the accident refused medical care at the scene. Officers from the Denver Police Department responded to the crash at approximately 11:45 a.m. However, it was eventually determined the accident occurred in the Aurora Police Department's jurisdiction, APD's Faith Goodrich said. According to APD's investigators, a Toyota RAV4 ran a red light while eastbound on 40th. It struck a Jeep traveling northbound on North Airport Boulevard. A woman who was a passenger in the RAV4 was pronounced deceased at the scene. The third vehicle, a Subaru sedan that was facing westbound on 40th, sustained minor damage. 
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Domestic violence suspect shot & killed by Denver Police officer

Denver Police say one officer shot and killed a suspect in a domestic violence situation on Friday. Officers responded to the area near 51st Avenue and Grant Street for a report of a domestic violence-related stabbing. DPD Division Chief of Patrol Ron Thomas says officer forced their way into a...
The Denver Gazette

One dead after multi-vehicle accident in northeast Denver

One person was killed during a three-vehicle accident in northeast Denver on Saturday morning. Denver police were sent to the area of East 40th Avenue and Pena Boulevard around 11:45 a.m. after reports of a multi-vehicle accident, a spokesman for the Denver Police Department said. One motorist was pronounced dead...
DENVER, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Possible kidnapping under investigation by Englewood police

The Englewood Police Department said Thursday it is investigating a woman's report of a possible kidnapping that she observed in Englewood on Tuesday morning. Heather Martin, who said she lives near Eastman Avenue and Grant Street in Englewood, told Colorado Community Media that she saw a woman who appeared to be trapped in a car speeding down Eastman.
ENGLEWOOD, CO
The Denver Gazette

Man fatally shot by Denver police during domestic violence call

A man was shot and killed by Denver officers on Friday afternoon. Officers were sent to a residence in the 300 block of 51st Avenue around noon after reports of a domestic violence incident in progress, Denver Police Department Division Chief Ron Thomas told reporters during an afternoon press conference. Thomas said officers forced their way into the residence and confronted the man who "had control" of a female victim...
DENVER, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

1 dead, 1 injured in rollover crash in Aurora

DENVER – A man died, and another was injured, in a single-vehicle rollover crash early Friday morning in northwest Aurora, according to police. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. near East 16th Ave. and North Dallas Street, according to Aurora police. A man driving a white Mitsubishi SUV was eastbound on 16th Ave. “at a high rate of speed,” police said.
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

2 killed, two others injured in separate shootings across Denver overnight

Two women were killed and two others were shot in separate incidents across Denver overnight. ALERT: #DPD Is investigating a shooting in the 1300 block of N Xenia St. One victim located, an adult female. Extent of injuries unknown at this time. Investigation is ongoing, officers are working to develop suspect information. #Denver pic.twitter.com/MlsyjIcXoD— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 16, 2022 The first fatal shooting happened around midnight in the...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Aurora Police vow to continue search for LaShaya Stine

Six years later, Aurora Police say they are not giving up on finding LaShaya Stine. She disappeared in 2016 at around 2 a.m. near East Montview and North Peoria.Authorities are offering a $15,000 reward for anyone with more information about Stine's whereabouts. She would be 21 years old at this time.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Juan Serrano surrenders after deadly Father's Day shooting

Juan Serrano now faces first degree murder in the shooting death of man on Father's Day. Serrano turned himself in.Aurora police first responded to a home near Interstate 225 and 6th Avenue on June 19. They say Esteban Lopez was taken to the hospital after he was shot. He died 18 days later.Serrano was initially booked on multiple charges including assault and posted bond. His whereabouts were unknown until he surrendered to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office on July 14.
AURORA, CO
