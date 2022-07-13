Commerce City police investigate shooting

Police officers shot a man in Eaton this morning. Getty Images

A woman was shot and critically wounded Tuesday in Commerce City, according to the Commerce City Police Department.

She was shot around 1 a.m. in the 7000 Block of Grape Street, police said.

Medics took her to a hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

As of Wednesday morning, there was no word of an arrest.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 303-289-3626.

Editor's note: On Tuesday, police mistakenly reported that the victim was shot and killed.