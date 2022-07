The Yankees routed the Red Sox, 14–1, in a laugher Saturday night, but an insensitive graphic on the Fox Sports broadcast of the game was no laughing matter. The game was played at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, and Fox Sports showed an aerial shot of lower Manhattan at one point during the broadcast. However, logos of both teams and Fox’s “Baseball Night in America” logo were superimposed over the National September 11 Memorial & Museum.

BOSTON, MA ・ 35 MINUTES AGO