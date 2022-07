As Sergio García came off the Old Course for probably the final time in an Open Championship, there was no inclination for sentimentality or reflection. Instead the LIV convert, who finished two under par for the tournament, told reporters he will resign from the DP World Tour, formerly known as the European Tour. This will mean the 42-year-old is ineligible for the Ryder Cup, of which he is the all-time leading points scorer.

