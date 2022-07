Click here to read the full article. “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” sure will be one hell of a way to go out. Lead star and producer Channing Tatum confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that the third “Magic Mike” film will leave nothing to the imagination. “You’ve seen me dance onstage, but you’ve never seen me give an intimate, straight-up one-on-one lap dance,” Tatum teased. “That’s definitely going to be in the third one.” Directed by Steven Soderbergh, “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” marks Tatum’s farewell to his stripper persona fans first encountered onscreen in 2012. Since then, the franchise spurred star-studded sequel “Magic Mike XXL”...

THEATER & DANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO