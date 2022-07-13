Ybor City's Honey Pot nightclub has reopened as PTL

EDGE Eatery Originally slated to open in late 2021, the multi-faceted eatery and lounge celebrated its grand opening on Friday, July 15 in downtown St. Petersburg, on the ground floor of the Fusion 1560 luxury apartment building. With two different eateries that offer a wide range of dishes, a low-key lounge, Colombian restaurant specializing in sangrias, and a straightforward bar filled with a variety of beer, wine and spirits—EDGE eatery is set be downtown St. Pete’s newest hotspot, with a total of five new concepts. Carne D’Vino—which first debuted out of the EDGE Collective last year—dishes out Italian sandwiches and pizzas, The Cuban Sandwichere specializes in sweet and savory Latin American fare, while Sangrias at Saint Pete offer Colombian-inspired food and drinks. EDGE Eatery's fifth concept is a low-key bar and listening room with indoor and outdoor seating called The District Lounge, located behind the main food hall area. 1572 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. @edge_eatery on Instagram.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO