Tampa, FL

Ybor City's Honey Pot nightclub has reopened as PTL

By Ray Roa
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA year after Honey Pot announced its closure in Ybor City, there’s new life coming to the club parked at 1507...

Ash coming to Water Street Tampa, EDGE Eatery opens in St. Pete, and more local foodie news

EDGE Eatery Originally slated to open in late 2021, the multi-faceted eatery and lounge celebrated its grand opening on Friday, July 15 in downtown St. Petersburg, on the ground floor of the Fusion 1560 luxury apartment building. With two different eateries that offer a wide range of dishes, a low-key lounge, Colombian restaurant specializing in sangrias, and a straightforward bar filled with a variety of beer, wine and spirits—EDGE eatery is set be downtown St. Pete’s newest hotspot, with a total of five new concepts. Carne D’Vino—which first debuted out of the EDGE Collective last year—dishes out Italian sandwiches and pizzas, The Cuban Sandwichere specializes in sweet and savory Latin American fare, while Sangrias at Saint Pete offer Colombian-inspired food and drinks. EDGE Eatery's fifth concept is a low-key bar and listening room with indoor and outdoor seating called The District Lounge, located behind the main food hall area. 1572 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. @edge_eatery on Instagram.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Ice Cream Festival heads to the St. Pete Pier this weekend

If there’s one thing that can help you get through the heat of Florida’s summer, it’s ice cream. National Ice Cream Day happens on Sunday, July 17, and dozens of Tampa Bay's ice creameries head to downtown St. Pete to celebrate. From soft serve to Italian Ice to frozen custard, snow cones and popsicles—the St. Pete Pier will be the go-to place for sweet treats this weekend.
FLORIDA STATE
Frankies Italian Deli brings authentic NY bagels to Riverview

Frankie’s Italian Deli is a taste of Staten Island in the Tampa Bay region. This family-owned operation started as a dessert hub. The deli itself features a huge display case for scoops of ice cream, slices of tiramisu, black and white cookies from Brooklyn, and even more sweet delights. They also have some of the best cannoli you’ve ever tried, and flaky sweet lobster tails filled with a powder keg of cannoli cream.
Waterspout captured on camera in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A waterspout was captured on camera off of Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa on Saturday evening. Heather Rubio recorded the waterspout and can be seen twirling on the water. The water from the bay is also seen splashing out while the waterspout moved. A waterspout is a...
TAMPA, FL
You could be fined for having an umbrella on one Tampa Bay beach

BELLEAIR SHORE, Fla. — Umbrellas are banned on Belleair Shore Beach. No, that is not a joke, it's in an ordinance passed by city leaders. The ordinance, Belleair Beach residents said, was passed two years ago. It states that it is prohibited to, "Erect, possess, or cause to be erected any tent, canopy, umbrella, temporary shade structure or recreation structure on the beach within the incorporated limits of the town."
BELLEAIR BEACH, FL
Police investigating after man found dead near neighborhood lake dock in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A murder investigation is underway after a man’s physique was found near a neighborhood lake dock early Thursday morning. The Tampa Police Department stated they, together with Tampa Fire Rescue, reply to the 8000 block of Hampton Lake Drive shortly after 7 a.m. after receiving a name a couple of “male down” by the dock.
TAMPA, FL
Alabama metal band Erra plays Orpheum's new Tampa location on Sunday

You’d think that a metalcore band from Alabama would pop into Florida all the time. While this is true for Erra, it’s been three years since a Bay area show, two of which went down at the since-shuttered Ybor City location of Orpheum in 2019. Longtime guitarist Sean...
TAMPA, FL
Medieval black metal outfit Hulder plays Tampa on Tuesday

Medieval metal sounds just as absurd as Christian metal, but Belgian-American one-woman metal act Hulder has been making it work since 2018. Her latest self-described “mini-album” The Eternal Fanfare just released at the beginning of the month, and a proper, sophomore album is set to drop later this year.
TAMPA, FL
Atlanta noise-rock giant Whores brings 'Imposter Syndrome' to Tampa this weekend

You have two ears so you might as well abuse at least one of them alongside Whores, which plays Tampa on Saturday, July 16. The Atlanta noise-rock giant is headed to New World this weekend in support of a devastatingly loud, sludgey and tinnitus-inducing March single, “Imposter Syndrome,” which is just a taste of a new album the trio plans to release this year.
TAMPA, FL
City of Tampa's Penny Saver purchase sets stage for rec complex

TAMPA — Plans for a new, state-of-the-art recreation complex took a big step forward July 12 as the city of Tampa closed on the purchase of the Penny Saver Food Market property next to Fair Oaks Park on North 34th Street. The 1.8-acre purchase will allow redevelopment of Fair...
TAMPA, FL
What's happening around Tampa Bay? Weekend events: July 15-17

TAMPA, Fla. — Another week done means another weekend has come! And of course, because we live in the Tampa Bay area, there are always things to do. So, if you're looking for something fun in the sun — but bring your umbrella, because we have high rain chances — or a way to beat the heat, we've got you.
TAMPA, FL

