MacCap Moss: Pro Football & Wrestling

 3 days ago
WWE Superstar MadCap Moss explains his name saying, “When I came back from injury I needed a fresh start and MadCap was a part of that.”

He loves his name stating, “I love what it means, MadCap is amazingly eccentric.”

He is now a baby face in The WWE, which he is fine with but does miss being a heel saying, “In real life I like to stir the pot.”

When it comes to being a heel, he never wants to take it too far, stating, “I personally never wanted to make a kid cry.”

He got his pro wrestling career starting in football, saying, “I was a football player at The University of Minnesota and got to an NFL mini-camp in Miami.”

After his football run ended, he knew it was time to move on, saying, “When I realized I would not make an NFL Team, I looked into becoming a WWE Star.”

With all his experience in front of large crowds, is he still affected before he performs? Moss says, “The nerves come before, that was the same preparation in football.”

MadCap Moss will remain amazingly eccentric in the ring for a long time to come.

