School board — more is better

NORWALK — More is better.

That was the recurring theme at Tuesday night's Norwalk City Schools board meeting.

Before the board got a chance to vote on giving all students in grades K-8 free school supplies, representatives from Stuff the Bus said it has hurt their effort to do the same.

Stuff the Bus, started years ago by Virginia Poling, Reta Stark and Judy Sommers, collects school supplies to be handed out to elementary students in the Norwalk city and Catholic schools.

The board voted Tuesday to use ESSER funds through the 2022-23 school year to give students free supplies with the exception of bookbags, water bottles and art shirts.

While school board members stressed both can work, representatives from Stuff the Bus said since the information was put out on Facebook their registrations all but dried up the last couple of days.

Signup is slated for July 5 to 15.

"So far we have 453 kids registered," said Sharlene White, who is taking over the Stuff the Bus program from Sommers and Stark. "The registration was going very well but signicantly decreased after the first four days. It was brought to my attention yesterday that there was a Facebook post by a school board member about the vote this evening."

White said the group began ordering in June. "So far we have spent about $8,000 in school supplies on order. We feel that we really do a good job of helping anyone in the community that reaches out to us. I don't understand why you would spend money on a need that we are currently satisfying."

Board member Alison Crawford said the $5.3 million in ESSER funds is only there for two years and you "use it or lose it."

She said the money can only be spent on certain items, and can not be used to run the district.

"The list is very small where we can use it," she said. "We don't want to lose it ... find ways to use it. There is no ill intent. I would hope it doesn't have to be either, or.

"We want Stuff the Bus forever. We only have this money for two years ... we want to keep going with it (Stuff the Bus).

"We are trying something good and we don't want to hurt something great."

"This is in addition to what you have been doing," board president Lisa Wick said.

Treasurer Joyce Dupont agreed with Wick.

"We want to help every one of our families," Dupont said. "It seems like we can work together."

Teacher Amy Krichbaum said the added supplies will help "bridge the gap" when supplies start to run out in the middle of the year.

With all of that being said, Stark had her concerns.

"How will Stuff the Bus pick up in the third year (when the ESSER funds) run out?" she said.