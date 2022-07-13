ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, OH

School board — more is better

By JOE CENTERS jcenters@norwalkreflector.com
Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RDBz2_0geSs2UW00

NORWALK — More is better.

That was the recurring theme at Tuesday night's Norwalk City Schools board meeting.

Before the board got a chance to vote on giving all students in grades K-8 free school supplies, representatives from Stuff the Bus said it has hurt their effort to do the same.

Stuff the Bus, started years ago by Virginia Poling, Reta Stark and Judy Sommers, collects school supplies to be handed out to elementary students in the Norwalk city and Catholic schools.

The board voted Tuesday to use ESSER funds through the 2022-23 school year to give students free supplies with the exception of bookbags, water bottles and art shirts.

While school board members stressed both can work, representatives from Stuff the Bus said since the information was put out on Facebook their registrations all but dried up the last couple of days.

Signup is slated for July 5 to 15.

"So far we have 453 kids registered," said Sharlene White, who is taking over the Stuff the Bus program from Sommers and Stark. "The registration was going very well but signicantly decreased after the first four days. It was brought to my attention yesterday that there was a Facebook post by a school board member about the vote this evening."

White said the group began ordering in June. "So far we have spent about $8,000 in school supplies on order. We feel that we really do a good job of helping anyone in the community that reaches out to us. I don't understand why you would spend money on a need that we are currently satisfying."

Board member Alison Crawford said the $5.3 million in ESSER funds is only there for two years and you "use it or lose it."

She said the money can only be spent on certain items, and can not be used to run the district.

"The list is very small where we can use it," she said. "We don't want to lose it ... find ways to use it. There is no ill intent. I would hope it doesn't have to be either, or.

"We want Stuff the Bus forever. We only have this money for two years ... we want to keep going with it (Stuff the Bus).

"We are trying something good and we don't want to hurt something great."

"This is in addition to what you have been doing," board president Lisa Wick said.

Treasurer Joyce Dupont agreed with Wick.

"We want to help every one of our families," Dupont said. "It seems like we can work together."

Teacher Amy Krichbaum said the added supplies will help "bridge the gap" when supplies start to run out in the middle of the year.

With all of that being said, Stark had her concerns.

"How will Stuff the Bus pick up in the third year (when the ESSER funds) run out?" she said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Parma closes summer school after threat

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — Summer classes in the Parma City School District are canceled on Thursday after a resident threatened violence against the schools. The district tweeted the announcement late last night. “We are working with the Parma Police Department to ensure that there is no actual threat of...
Morning Journal

Oberlin City School District welcomes new band director

Feeling the rhythm of musical instruments coming together makes Oberlin City School District’s newly appointed band director Ryan Jaeckin smile from ear to ear. Sitting in the Oberlin High School band room, surrounded by trophies and award plaques from previous years, Jaeckin, 22, knows he has big shoes to fill — but he also knows his academic background has him prepared for what’s to come when the band season begins in August.
OBERLIN, OH
cleveland19.com

Lorain middle school staff under investigation after encouraging student fight

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Student allegations at Southview Middle School claiming that teachers encouraged two students to fight during the school day on May 9 have led to an investigation by district authorities. Footage from both student cell phones and district cameras are being investigated and reviewed by the...
LORAIN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Norwalk, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Government
Norwalk, OH
Government
City
Norwalk, OH
Morning Journal

Work on elevators at Lorain County Administration building set to start

The long-awaited and much-needed repairs to the elevators in the Lorain County Administration building, 226 Middle Ave. in downtown Elyria, will begin next month. For months, visitors and workers in the building have been limited to the use of just one working elevator while the elevator in the attached garage also has been malfunctioning.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield economy braces for Inkcarceration weekend

MANSFIELD — Around 75,000 rock music fans, musicians, tattoo artists, and tattoo enthusiasts will descend on the Ohio State Reformatory for the Inkcarceration Music Festival this weekend. Half of the legions of attendees are coming from outside Ohio, said event publicist Kristine Ashton-Magnuson of Ashton-Magnuson Media. The festival will...
MANSFIELD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#Catholic Schools#Norwalk City Schools#K 8#Esser#Sommers And Stark
Morning Journal

Sandusky residents want to decide whether to buy and sell park land

A political action committee is collecting signatures in the city of Sandusky to make decisions regarding the sale and management of city’s parks, instead of the local government. Sanduskians for Sandusky formed a political action committee and started its efforts to collect signatures in June, according to Tim Schwanger,...
SANDUSKY, OH
huroninsider.com

City of Huron purchases several acres on Berlin Road for $174,500

HURON – Huron City Council unanimously voted Tuesday evening to purchase several acres of property on Berlin Road for $174,500. The property, which is located at 624 Berlin Road, was recently listed for sale and City Manager Matt Lasko said that after City staff toured it, they “fell in love with the property.” Lasko said that the City plans on operating the property as a park and possibly partnering with other entities to do so. The 6.4 acre property currently has a three acre lake, a walking trail, a barn, and a house, which Lasko said would likely need to be torn down.
HURON, OH
cleveland19.com

Violent threat prompts Parma City Schools to cancel Thursday’s summer session

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - District officials canceled summer class on Thursday because a Parma resident allegedly threatened violence against the city’s schools. The Parma City School District made the decision late Wednesday night to cancel Thursday’s summer school classes. According to the district, Parma police are investigating the...
PARMA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Brown on Cleveland

Dr. Cassandra McDonald Propose Legislation to Akron's Mayor Dan Horrigan to Limit Contact Between Police and Motorists

Akron, OH. - Jayland Walker faced an untimely death on June 27, 2022, at approximately 12:30 a.m. Media outlets reported that Akron's police officers killed Walker during a foot chase following a hot pursuit vehicle stop. According to media reports, eight officers fired more than 90 bullets toward Walker and struck him approximately 60 times. Walker's family funeralized Jayland on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. They held the funeral service at the Akron Civic Center.
AKRON, OH
Morning Journal

FireFish Festival returns Sept. 17 to downtown Lorain

The FireFish Festival is back this year with a new location and with a twist, according to a news release. This year’s much anticipated event takes place from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m., Sept.17. Shifting from the downtown Broadway streetscape to the undeveloped former “pellet terminal” area north of...
LORAIN, OH
WKYC

Cleveland City Council members introduce legislation that would ban conversion therapy for children within the community

CLEVELAND — Members of Cleveland City Council on Tuesday introduced legislation that would ban the practice of conversion therapy on children within the community. The ordinance is being sponsored by Council members Brian Mooney, Kerry McCormack, Jenny Spencer, Rebecca Maurer, and Stephanie Howse. Specifically it would prohibit all mental health professionals working in the city from "knowingly engag[ing] ... in sexual orientation, gender identity, or expression change efforts with a minor, without regard to whether the mental health professional is compensated or receives any form of renumeration for his or her services."
CLEVELAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Anonymous Assembly: Mysterious purple trees, downtown parking & gang signs

Dear reader, it's time for the long-awaited third installment of "Anonymous Assembly," a column where I answer a handful of questions submitted anonymously to our newsroom. We receive hundreds of submissions on our Open Source platform, where readers can submit questions to our newsroom that we answer in article form.
MANSFIELD, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk, OH
1K+
Followers
102
Post
241K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Norwalk Reflector

Comments / 0

Community Policy