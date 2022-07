The request for a public health emergency declaration was part of a set of recommendations to allow abortion access to Texans who might not be able to travel out of state. “Texas Democrats to Biden: Protect out-of-state providers who prescribe abortion-inducing medication” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

TEXAS STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO