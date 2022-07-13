ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nord Stream 1: Trudeau defends decision to return Russia-owned turbine

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrime Minister Justin Trudeau has defended Canada's decision to return a turbine used in a pipeline that carries natural gas from Russia to Germany. He said it was a "very difficult decision" to return the Russian-owned turbine despite sanctions. Ukraine has accused Canada of wavering to Russia, but Mr...

#Gazprom#Us State Department#Energy Security#Nord Stream 1#Russian#Kremlin#Ukrainians#German#Siemens
