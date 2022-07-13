ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

This Is Nebraska's Most Popular Drink

iheart.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat comes to mind when you think of soda's? Coke, Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, Sprite, and 7Up, are just a few options given to consumers. In a world where there are so many different kinds of soda's to choose from, how do we pick...

kfab.iheart.com

KETV.com

Earthquake rumbles southeast Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. — An earthquake initially measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale rattled parts of southeastern Nebraska and northeastern Kansas early Sunday morning. According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake was centered 4.3 miles southwest of Superior, Nebraska, and took place at 7:51 a.m. Central Daylight Time.
SUPERIOR, NE
iheart.com

LIST: Swimming Advisories Posted At Iowa Beaches

(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has posted swimming advisories for nearly a dozen state beaches. Swimming is not recommended at the following beaches due to high levels of E-coli: Backbone Beach, Beads Lake Beach, Big Creek Beach, Black Hawk Beach, Emerson Day Beach, George Wyth Beach, Lake Darling Beach, Lower Pine Lake Beach and Prairie Rose Beach.
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Missouri Resident Infected By Brain-Eating Amoeba At Iowa Lake Dies

(Taylor County, IA) -- The Missouri person infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba at the Lake of Three Fires in Taylor County has died. Missouri health officials say because cases like this are so rare, no additional information about the patient who died will be released--including their identity. The beach...
TAYLOR COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Southwest Nebraska state parks temporarily banning campfires

(Undated) -- Some state recreation areas in southwest Nebraska are temporarily banning campfires as drought conditions have triggered extreme fire danger. The following Nebraska Game and Parks Commission areas will have campfire bans until further notice:. Enders State Recreation Area. Gallagher Canyon SRA. Medicine Creek SRA. Red Willow State Recreation...
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

One Arizona Eatery Among America's Greatest Roadside Restaurants

Roadside restaurants are always a fun experience. They totally encapsulate US culture and often have a great community feel with delicious food. Cheapism compiled a list of America's greatest roadside restaurants. The website states, "America is full of noteworthy roadside restaurants, places that showcase some of the most memorable and unique regional cuisines the country has to offer."
ARIZONA STATE
iheart.com

Japanese Beetles Arrive In Iowa Late, But They're Hungry

(Ames, IA) -- Iowa gardeners are starting to report Japanese beetles, an annual pest that has an appetite for hundreds of common plants. Donald Lewis, Iowa State University professor emeritus says the beetle seems to have emerged a few weeks later than normal. He describes the population as spotty, heavy in some areas, light in others. He says the numbers can depend on if populations are in the invasion cycle or not.
AMES, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska Game and Parks, Akrs awards Take ‘Em Hunting prize

CRETE - A southeast Nebraska hunter will have the use of a premium John Deere Gator for one year thanks to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and Akrs Equipment through the Take ‘Em Hunting campaign. Noah Ludetke took his friend Preston turkey hunting and it paid off in a big way.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Winning Nebraska Pick 5 ticket sold in central Nebraska

HASTINGS, Neb. -- One lucky player who bought a Nebraska Pick 5 ticket is holding a ticket worth $150,000. The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Wednesday's Nebraska Pick 5 draw matched all five winning numbers for the $150,000 jackpot. The ticket was sold at Russ's Market...
HASTINGS, NE
North Platte Post

Game and Parks announces fire bans at 6 Nebraska State Rec. Areas

Six Nebraska state recreation areas in southwest Nebraska are temporarily banning campfires as drought conditions have triggered extreme fire danger. 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘀 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗵𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗳𝗶𝗿𝗲 𝗯𝗮𝗻𝘀 𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗹 𝗳𝘂𝗿𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗻𝗼𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗲:· Enders Reservoir SRA· Gallagher Canyon SRA· Medicine Creek SRA· Red Willow SRA· Rock Creek Lake SRA· Swanson Reservoir SRAAdditional parks may be added if drought conditions persist. Because of regularly changing conditions, guests also should call park areas prior to arrival to determine whether a fire ban is in effect. Parks will make determinations by working with local emergency managers and fire departments.
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Temporary casino in Lincoln could be open in just over 2 months

If all goes as planned, Nebraskans could be taking their first pull of a slot machine handle in just over two months. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission on Thursday gave WarHorse Gaming and the Nebraska Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association the go-ahead to start work on a temporary casino at the Lincoln Race Course that will have up to 300 slot machines.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Heat advisory in place for southeast Nebraska, northeast Kansas Friday

FAIRBURY, NE — People heading to any of the variety of events going on Friday evening in southeast Nebraska and northern Kansas should be prepared to take on the heat. Early Friday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory for virtually the entire Ol' Red 99.5 listening area.
NEBRASKA STATE
ABC4

This Utah ice cream shop was named one of the best in the country by Yelp

UTAH (ABC4) – When it comes to choosing the best frosty treat, everyone has their local favorites. Whether you’re traveling around town or road-tripping across the country, Yelp has named the Best Ice Cream Shops in Every State and Province in 2022, making your next ice cream stop even easier and tastier. Utah is home […]

Community Policy