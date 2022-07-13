ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Breaking Down 2023 Notre Dame Quarterback Target Austin Novosad

By Bryan Driskell
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vDu8Y_0geSpZOd00

Irish Breakdown dives into the film to analyze 2023 quarterback Austin Novosad, who earned an offer from Notre Dame

Notre Dame recently offered Dripping Springs (Texas) High School standout quarterback Austin Novosad . The Irish are making a run at the Baylor commit in hopes of getting him on campus for a visit.

The Irish Breakdown team was joined by John Garcia Jr. of SI All-American to break down Novosad's game. We go in the film room to look at what makes Novosad such a top target and effective quarterback.

The 6-3, 190-pound quarterback passed for 3,399 yards and 40 touchdowns as a junior while leading the Tigers to a 10-1 record. The Dripping Springs star passed for 2,673 yards and 35 touchdowns while throwing just four interceptions in only eight games during his sophomore season while completing 65.7% of his throws.

Here's a quick written analysis of Novosad.

"Novosad is a tall and lanky quarterback with a nice frame. The first thing I noticed on film is that Novosad throws a really nice deep ball. He can throw it far, but more importantly he shows impressive touch and accuracy throwing the ball down the field, something Notre Dame needs more of in its offense. Novosad doesn't have a cannon, but he has a clean release, he gets good zip on the ball, his accuracy stands out and he's a gutsy quarterback that isn't afraid to put the ball into tight spots. As he fills out his arm will get stronger, and once that happens his game will really take off.

"When watching film of Novosad it's obvious he has a good feel for the game. You can see him working through progressions quickly with his eyes and feet and he shows good timing as a passer. When he moves or faces pressure he keeps his eyes downfield on his read, which allows him to make throws with defenders in his face.

"Novosad is a pocket passer, but he stays light on his feet and if the defense bails or leaves an opening he's athletic enough to avoid pressure and then take off to move the chains. He also throws the ball accurately and with good zip when he's on the run."

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Spencer Webb's Girlfriend Reacts To Oregon Tight End's Death

Earlier Thursday morning, the Oregon Ducks woke up to the tragic news that tight end Spencer Webb passed away. Webb, a tight end on the Oregon football team, died in a tragic cliff diving accident. The 22-year-old's death has now been confirmed by the Lane County Sheriff's office. "Lane County...
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys' Running Back Cut

In order to make room for the Thursday signing of linebacker Malik Jefferson, the Dallas Cowboys cut running back JaQuan Hardy. The release of Hardy, who spent the majority of the 2021 season on the Cowboys' practice squad, moves the roster total to 91. The NFL world took to Twitter...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Football
City
Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
State
Texas State
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
Notre Dame, IN
College Sports
City
Austin, IN
The Spun

Former College Football DL Shot & Killed On July 4

A member of the Boise State Broncos family was tragically lost over the long holiday weekend. On Tuesday, Cowboys star pass rusher and Boise State alum DeMarcus Lawrence shared that former teammate Greg Grimes was shot and killed on July 4. He was 31. "We lost my brother Greg Grimes...
BOISE, ID
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin

It feels like Lane Kiffin has been around college football forever, but the Ole Miss Rebels head coach is still just 47 years old. The former USC and Tennessee - and Raiders - head coach is currently trying to build the Ole Miss football program into an SEC power. While...
SOCIETY
The Spun

Tony Romo Predicts Steelers Starting Quarterback: Fans React

The Pittsburgh Steelers have one of the most intriguing quarterback battles heading into the 2022 NFL season. As it stands right now, former Pro Bowler Mitch Trubisky holds the No. 1 spot on the depth chart over No. 20 overall pick Kenny Pickett and returning backup Mason Rudolph. But with training camp and preseason still ahead, that could easily change before Week 1.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breaking Down#John Garcia#Dripping Springs#American Football#College Football#Notre Dame Notre Dame#Si All American#Tigers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star center dishes on UNC in his recruitment

Isaiah Miranda is a name you’re going to watch to know if you’re a UNC basketball fan. The four-star power forward/center is a recruit in the 2023 class and he’s drawing serious interest from several schools. And that includes North Carolina. The Castaic, California prospect has a total of 18 offers in his recruitment including from in-state schools UCLA and USC as well as Arizona State, Memphis, Oklahoma State, Syracuse, and Virginia Tech among others. While UNC hasn’t offered him just yet, the Tar Heels are showing interest in him and it’s a school that Miranda wants to visit. Here’s what he...
CASTAIC, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Axios Denver

Pac-12 or Big-12? Where will the Colorado Buffaloes end up?

CU football has enjoyed five winning seasons in the past 20 years. Now the Buffs face a new off-field challenge: conference realignment. Catch up quick: The University of California at Los Angeles and the University of Southern California, two marquee football programs, revealed late last month that they would bolt from the Pac-12 conference to join the Big Ten, a league across the country. And it wasn't hard to pinpoint their reason for leaving: money. What was once "amateur athletics" is now a TV show — and one of the few that still drive ratings, Axios' Kendall Baker writes.State of...
BOULDER, CO
LonghornsCountry

Longhorns Prize QB Arch Manning Overrated Due to Family Name, Insists 'Godfather of Recruiting'

The "Godfather of Recruiting'' is making an analysis that the University of Texas can refuse. “If his name was 'Arch Smith,' I think he’d probably be a high three-star quarterback,” said Mike Farrell, who describes himself as the “Godfather of Recruiting, speaking on the Crain & Company podcast. “Every time I watch other quarterbacks in this class, it knocks Arch down in my head.''
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

No. 2 Recruit GG Jackson Reportedly Flipping His Commitment

One of the best basketball recruits in the 2023 class is reportedly flipping his commitment. Per Travis Branham of 247Sports, GG Jackson is going to be flipping his commitment from North Carolina to South Carolina. "According to multiple sources, Jackson is expected to de-commit from North Carolina and enroll early...
COLUMBIA, SC
IrishBreakdown

IrishBreakdown

South Bend, IN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
186K+
Views
ABOUT

IrishBreakdown is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Notre Dame athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/notredame

Comments / 0

Community Policy