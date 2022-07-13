ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother Slammed for Serving 'Illegal' Drink to Child's Friend

By Sara Santora
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"You took the health of a young child who wasn't yours into your own hands. Extremely inappropriate," one commenter...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 40

TRUTH YOU HATE
3d ago

this is just deployed to take away our ability to live off of the land they want us to feel like we must have the government and all these regulations in place on our food when all they're doing is putting harmful chemicals in our food themselves.

Reply
27
WelcomeToTheClamBake
3d ago

It’s milk in its truest form, why is that wrong? The child comes to the house they eat and drink what everyone does. It be different if it were alcohol! Let them be. Milk is milk, raw milk is true form milk. No processing to if!

Reply
25
K Knight
3d ago

Lol ... isn't it amazing that we made it this far? Back when woke was what you did each morning... before the cows were milked. 🤣🐄

Reply
17
Medical Daily

'Miracle' Baby Born With 4 Legs, 4 Arms; Now Has Religious Following

Born with an extra pair of legs and arms, a baby in India has been hailed as a "miracle of nature." Delivered over the weekend in Hardoi, north of India, pictures of the baby from The Independent showed what appears to be an extra pair of arms and legs attached to its stomach. Weighing 6.5 lbs, the baby was born at the Shahabad Community Health Center in Uttar Pradesh. Its gender was not revealed.
INDIA
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Relationships
Tracey Folly

Pregnant woman horrified when doctors make her take X-rays lying prone on her belly while in labor

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I once faked being pregnant so I wouldn't have to accompany a patient into a hospital X-ray room and hold her in position while the technician took X-rays of her arm. So when I heard a doctor had ordered X-rays for my mother while she was pregnant with me, I felt stunned.
The Independent

Voices: I kept my baby because of ‘pro-lifers’ and raised it in poverty. Then they called me selfish

A few years ago, I found out something common to many people with wombs: I was expecting. What exactly I was “expecting”, however, was open for debate. My conservative mother was sure it was a “blessing”. I wasn’t so sure. For one thing, I was poor — really poor. I was told that if I aborted my baby, I’d be selfish. But as a poor woman, I was also told it would be selfish to raise a child in poverty. It was even suggested to me that, considering my financial circumstances, it would be selfish for me not to...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TheDailyBeast

Wife Says Husband Recorded Videos of Her Dead Parents After Killing Them

The wife of a Florida man who was arrested for allegedly murdering her parents told ABC News 4 that her husband tried to show her videos of her dead parents. Gabriela Lagos said her husband, Guillermo Silva, was taking care of her parents while she was out of town. “He said, ‘turn the camera on, turn the camera on, I want to show you something.’ He recorded videos for me, to see my parents dead. I can’t believe it. He’s a monster, that he can do that to two older people,” Lagos told ABC News 4. Silva, 57, is accused of brutally murdering the elderly couple on July 2, but told arresting officers he doesn’t remember killing them. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies found the pair dead after Lagos’ oldest son discovered the bodies when dropping by the house to give money to his grandparents. The 80-year-old man had suffered blunt force trauma to his face, and his 79-year-old wife was found “positioned on the bed nude on her knees with severe blunt force trauma on her torso, arms and face,” the sheriff’s office said. Lagos said she hasn’t seen the videos.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Gillian Sisley

'Selfish' Woman Refuses to Babysit Nieces for Sister-in-Law

Are family members required to provide free childcare services?. The pandemic caused a lot of issues in the economy, and one of the bigger ones was limiting the amount of access to affordable childcare. Many parents reported that childcare prices became too expensive during the pandemic, or finding a place to put their child was next to impossible.
