Ahead of 2024 Olympic Trials, Indianapolis also gets 2023 world swim trials

By David Woods, Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis, the site of USA Swimming’s most important 2024 event, also will hold the biggest one in 2023.

USA Swimming announced Wednesday that next year’s international team trials will be from June 27 to July 1 at the Natatorium at IUPUI.

The Olympic Trials to select a team for the Paris Olympics will be June 15-23, 2024, at Lucas Oil Stadium. Indianapolis’ proposal is for a capacity of 30,000 to 35,000. The layout would resemble the 2021 Final Four, with temporary 50-meter pools in a place of basketball floors.

At the Natatorium, the 2023 meet will select a team for the World Championships at Fukuoka, Japan (July 14-30) and Pan American Games at Santiago, Chile (Oct. 20-Nov. 5). There could be selection for a World Junior Championships, although no site or dates for that event have been announced by FINA, the world governing body.

Holding the 2023 trials here should help local organizers generate interest for what will be a unique Olympic Trials. A crowd of 30,000 at Lucas Oil would be most ever for a swim meet under one roof.

Indianapolis had been host for the past three world championship trials in years following an Olympics. However, this year’s trials – following the 2021 Olympics -- were at Greensboro, N.C.

Indiana has a large presence in the sport not only because of the Natatorium, but because five Hoosiers – Lilly King, Blake Pieroni, Drew Kibler, Jake Mitchell, Michael Brinegar -- made Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics. That was second to California’s seven.

In the recent World Championships at Budapest, Hungary, King won three gold medals and Kibler two medals.

Contact IndyStar reporter David Woods at david.woods@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter: @DavidWoods007.

