ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach Daily News

National French Fry Day: Top 10 fast-food French fries in Palm Beach County, ranked

By Palm Beach Post Staff
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b2wdx_0geSp4Mb00

It’s National French Fry Day, which means today you should skip the burgers, hot dogs and chicken sandwiches and just go straight for the greasy carb-loading. There are plenty of restaurants that have great fries — even a fancy French restaurant in Palm Beach — and we’d love to list them all, but we’re judging the fast-food and sandwich chains.

Here are the top fast-food fries, ranked:

10. KFC

Their fries are thick and greasy, but maybe a little too greasy.

9. PDQ

We love the chicken tenders and fresh approach to food, but the fries are a little squishy.

8. Burger King

You go here for the burgers. They don’t call it “Home of The French Fry.” Though we really liked the Satisfries, while they lasted.

7. Checkers

A greasy, guilty, late-night-when-no-one-is-looking pleasure, if that’s not redundant.

6. McDonald’s

Their fries are always thin, crispy and hot. The saltier, the better.

5. Wendy’s

Their natural cut fries are thick and tasty. Secret ingredient: A sprinkling of sea salt.

4. BurgerFi

They win for best fry-related name — the Cry and Fry, thick fries paired with onion rings and special sauce. A meal in itself. (You can get free fries today with the purchase of The CEO Burger.)

3. Jon Smith Subs

Thin and crispy. They almost make you forget about the subs. Almost.

2. Chik-Fil-A

Two words: Waffle fries! (Try them with a little packet of hot sauce.)

And the winner is…

1. Five Guys

First off, they’re good, hot, and crispy. Second, they give you a MOUNTAIN of fries. Even if you get the small bag, they throw in an extra scoop. You want to make a meal out of French fries today? This is the place to go. (Don’t skip the side cup of malt vinegar, which adds to the carb high.)

What do our readers think?

In a previous poll, of the 427 people who voted, Jon Smith Subs was the winner with 35% of the votes, or 148 votes. Five Guys came in second with 20% or 86 votes and rounding out the top three, McDonald's at 16% or 68 votes.

Support local journalism. Subscribe today.

Comments / 0

Related
TripAdvisor Blog

Opal Grand Oceanfront Resort & Spa Pool Pictures & Reviews (Delray Beach, FL)

Adam the bellman was amazing! Always found a lounge chair at the pool when I was there, which is a big issue for me I find it outrageous when I go to a hotel and spend thousands of dollars and I am told they cannot find me a lounge chair at the pool. That for me is totally unacceptable. I had a few issues that were resolved perfectly to my expectation. I tend to be a difficult guest with high expectations, because I expect a lot of hospitality, cleanliness, and I do not accept no or I can’t do that for an answer. The spa should have its own pool is my one complaint but otherwise I enjoyed our massages. The restaurant staff and food was great! The location is great! The one complaint about the beach is that it is public and you cannot get lounges, etc from the hotel. The elevators looked dirty but I was informed it was stained by sun tan lotion that can not be removed rather the hotel will be updating them so it doesn’t continue to be stained. I will be going back next month this was a mother-daughter vacation, next month will be with friends. It is a perfect location to access the town and great restaurants.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WHYI Y100

This Is The Best Ice Cream In Florida, According To Yelp

A popular South Florida ice cream shop landed on Yelp's list of the best ice cream in every state for 2022. Here's how researchers selected each ice cream joint:. "This is a list of the best ice cream in the US and Canada according to Yelp. We identified businesses in the ice cream category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews between April 21, 2021-April 21, 2022... When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of May 12, 2022."
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#French Fries#Fast Food#Food Drink#Restaurants#Restaurant Info#Kfc#Pdq#Burger King#Satisfries#Mcdonald#Chik Fil A
bocamag.com

The Falcon Is Now Open

When Death or Glory announced its closing, there was a communal sigh that happened. Well, lucky for us, the space has been redesigned and has reopened as The Falcon. A revival of the former The Falcon House, the new beach bar and restaurant features a global street food menu curated by executive chef Mike Stuhlmuller and a cocktail menu with plenty of new sips. Death or Glory owner Annie Blake is back and this time she’s partnered with Sweetwater owner Sean Inglehart to breathe new life into the vintage 100-year-old home.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Ellen Contreras

Keep cool on the Treasure Coast – Sunday July 17th is National Ice Cream Day

Gelato at Signature Sweets Chocolate & Ice Cream in Stuart, FLSignature Sweets Chocolate & Ice Cream. Not only is Sunday July 17th National Ice Cream Day, but July is National Ice Cream Month. It gets awfully hot in Florida in summer and what better way to stay cool than by eating lots of ice cream. Did you know back in 1984, President Ronald Regan proclaimed the third Sunday in July as National Ice Cream Day?
VERO BEACH, FL
matadornetwork.com

The Best Places To Eat Along Florida’s Hollywood Beach Boardwalk

Hollywood, Florida, is not your typical beach town. Located between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, this charming beach town features turquoise waters, palm trees, and pristine white sand beaches (in fact, it’s a Blue Wave Beach that certifies it among the nation’s cleanest and safest). With a population of over 100,000 people, Hollywood is a bustling Florida city. And one of the best places to go on any trip to Hollywood is the Hollywood Beach Boardwalk.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Shakespeare by the Palms in Royal Palm Beach presents Shakespeare's 'Richard II'

Whether you're a Shakespeare super fan and have read every work, have only seen the Bard’s works as depicted in movies like “Othello” or “Hamlet” or even if you’re a little farther down the literary ladder and only know snippets like the theater scene in “Tombstone,” The Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival is back with Shakespeare by the Palms and offering the real deal with its production of “Richard II.”
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
dailyadvent.com

Billionaire Ken Griffin’s Colossal Palm Beach Estate Riles Up Neighbors

The hedge funder has amassed the largest swath of land in Palm Beach. Cue the drama. The Chicago Tribune/Getty Like a sliver of Versailles transplanted in Palm Beach, billionaire Ken Griffin’s estate extends along 1,400 feet of the Florida coast. For the past decade, the hedge fund titan has gobbled up parcel after...
PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What property rights? Last holdout condo owners in Boca fight investor’s termination bid

Can you really own a piece of real estate if someone else can force you to give it up? Apparently not, if what you thought you owned is a condo unit in Florida. Howard and Melissa Fellman thought they owned a condo unit that Howard bought in 1992 in what was then called Mission Viejo Condominiums at the intersection of Powerline and West Palmetto Park roads in Boca Raton. The Fellmans have a deed. And they have a copy of the covenants, which spells out their rights and responsibilities as unit owners.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
worldatlas.com

11 Most Underrated Towns In Florida

There are many places in Florida that are overshadowed by the beach resorts and see few tourists at a time. Despite the hidden or remote locales, reaching these towns will reveal a true paradise before one's eyes for a pleasure-filled respite. Amelia Island. Set in the north-eastern panhandle, 20 minutes...
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy