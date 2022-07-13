National French Fry Day: Top 10 fast-food French fries in Palm Beach County, ranked

It’s National French Fry Day, which means today you should skip the burgers, hot dogs and chicken sandwiches and just go straight for the greasy carb-loading. There are plenty of restaurants that have great fries — even a fancy French restaurant in Palm Beach — and we’d love to list them all, but we’re judging the fast-food and sandwich chains.

Here are the top fast-food fries, ranked:

10. KFC

Their fries are thick and greasy, but maybe a little too greasy.

9. PDQ

We love the chicken tenders and fresh approach to food, but the fries are a little squishy.

8. Burger King

You go here for the burgers. They don’t call it “Home of The French Fry.” Though we really liked the Satisfries, while they lasted.

7. Checkers

A greasy, guilty, late-night-when-no-one-is-looking pleasure, if that’s not redundant.

6. McDonald’s

Their fries are always thin, crispy and hot. The saltier, the better.

5. Wendy’s

Their natural cut fries are thick and tasty. Secret ingredient: A sprinkling of sea salt.

4. BurgerFi

They win for best fry-related name — the Cry and Fry, thick fries paired with onion rings and special sauce. A meal in itself. (You can get free fries today with the purchase of The CEO Burger.)

3. Jon Smith Subs

Thin and crispy. They almost make you forget about the subs. Almost.

2. Chik-Fil-A

Two words: Waffle fries! (Try them with a little packet of hot sauce.)

And the winner is…

1. Five Guys

First off, they’re good, hot, and crispy. Second, they give you a MOUNTAIN of fries. Even if you get the small bag, they throw in an extra scoop. You want to make a meal out of French fries today? This is the place to go. (Don’t skip the side cup of malt vinegar, which adds to the carb high.)

What do our readers think?

In a previous poll, of the 427 people who voted, Jon Smith Subs was the winner with 35% of the votes, or 148 votes. Five Guys came in second with 20% or 86 votes and rounding out the top three, McDonald's at 16% or 68 votes.

