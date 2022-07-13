ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach Daily News

Video: Restored to health at SeaWorld, Gnocchi the manatee, returns to the wild in North Palm Beach

By Breaking News Staff, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 3 days ago

Gnocchi gained more than 300 pounds during his rehabilitation at SeaWorld prior to his release at Anchorage Park in North Palm Beach.

Breaking News Staff, Palm Beach Post

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l6zE2_0geSov5M00

NORTH PALM BEACH — Gnocchi the manatee returned to the wild Tuesday after veterinarians gave him a new lease on life.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and marine volunteers released him into the waters off Anchorage Park, seven months after someone spotted him underweight and unresponsive in the water off Lantana.

'Saddens my soul':Seagrass is dying. How disappearing food chain threatens Florida jobs and wildlife

Gnocchi isn't the only manatee struggling across Florida. At least 1,650 statewide have died since January 2020, TCPalm.com has reported. Hundreds have succumbed to chronic malnutrition as their main food source, seagrass, has been choked out by decades of anthropogenic pollution in the Indian River Lagoon.

Sick manatee sent to SeaWorld

FWC officials took Gnocchi to SeaWorld near Orlando, where veterinarians discovered the 8.5-foot-long sea cow weighed only 620 pounds. He ate several meals per day and weighed 1,000 pounds upon his release Tuesday.

If you see an injured or distressed manatee in the wild, call FWC’s wildlife alert hotline at 888-404-FWCC.

Comments / 0

Related
worldatlas.com

11 Most Underrated Towns In Florida

There are many places in Florida that are overshadowed by the beach resorts and see few tourists at a time. Despite the hidden or remote locales, reaching these towns will reveal a true paradise before one's eyes for a pleasure-filled respite. Amelia Island. Set in the north-eastern panhandle, 20 minutes...
FLORIDA STATE
TripAdvisor Blog

Opal Grand Oceanfront Resort & Spa Pool Pictures & Reviews (Delray Beach, FL)

Adam the bellman was amazing! Always found a lounge chair at the pool when I was there, which is a big issue for me I find it outrageous when I go to a hotel and spend thousands of dollars and I am told they cannot find me a lounge chair at the pool. That for me is totally unacceptable. I had a few issues that were resolved perfectly to my expectation. I tend to be a difficult guest with high expectations, because I expect a lot of hospitality, cleanliness, and I do not accept no or I can’t do that for an answer. The spa should have its own pool is my one complaint but otherwise I enjoyed our massages. The restaurant staff and food was great! The location is great! The one complaint about the beach is that it is public and you cannot get lounges, etc from the hotel. The elevators looked dirty but I was informed it was stained by sun tan lotion that can not be removed rather the hotel will be updating them so it doesn’t continue to be stained. I will be going back next month this was a mother-daughter vacation, next month will be with friends. It is a perfect location to access the town and great restaurants.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seaworld Orlando#Gnocchi#Florida Water#Animals#Seaworld#Palm Beach Post#Seagrass#Fwc
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Willie T’s Seafood Shack in Fort Lauderdale; Ocean One Bar & Grille in Royal Palm Beach

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. A replacement for Elliot Wolf’s pandemic-closed sandwicherie, Lunchroom, this seafood house from Virginia’s Thompson Hospitality expects to open in late August inside the Harbor Shops on 17th Street. Willie T’s, which has locations in the Washington, D.C., area, serves fried and grilled Gulf shrimp, catfish and lobsters, along with oyster po’boys, crab cakes, salmon and Old Bay-seasoned, waffle-cut fries. 1824 Cordova Road, Fort Lauderdale; WillieTsSeafoodShack.com.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
matadornetwork.com

The Best Places To Eat Along Florida’s Hollywood Beach Boardwalk

Hollywood, Florida, is not your typical beach town. Located between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, this charming beach town features turquoise waters, palm trees, and pristine white sand beaches (in fact, it’s a Blue Wave Beach that certifies it among the nation’s cleanest and safest). With a population of over 100,000 people, Hollywood is a bustling Florida city. And one of the best places to go on any trip to Hollywood is the Hollywood Beach Boardwalk.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
dailyadvent.com

Billionaire Ken Griffin’s Colossal Palm Beach Estate Riles Up Neighbors

The hedge funder has amassed the largest swath of land in Palm Beach. Cue the drama. The Chicago Tribune/Getty Like a sliver of Versailles transplanted in Palm Beach, billionaire Ken Griffin’s estate extends along 1,400 feet of the Florida coast. For the past decade, the hedge fund titan has gobbled up parcel after...
PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boynton Beach Woman Still Missing, Police Very Concerned

BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Jacqueline Reyes is still missing, and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is very concerned. Detectives are again asking anyone with information to reach out immediately. Jacqueline Reyes, known as ”Jacky,” vanished on June 1st when...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Two new omicron subvariants sweeping through South Florida

MIAMI – Last Friday, Vivian Fazio tested positive for COVID.She's double vaxxed and it's the first time she's gotten a positive diagnosis."It's strange to get it now. We thought we had turned the corner, and now here we are," she said.The two new omicron subvariants are spreading in South Florida.Dr. Annirudh Setya, a pediatrician with Kidz Medical Services, says the subvariants are highly transmissible."The common symptoms are upper respiratory infection and fatigue. We are not seeing as much loss of taste and smell," he said.Throughout South Florida, COVID hospitalizations are fairly steady.Broward Health says in June and July there were...
MIAMI, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Shakespeare by the Palms in Royal Palm Beach presents Shakespeare's 'Richard II'

Whether you're a Shakespeare super fan and have read every work, have only seen the Bard’s works as depicted in movies like “Othello” or “Hamlet” or even if you’re a little farther down the literary ladder and only know snippets like the theater scene in “Tombstone,” The Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival is back with Shakespeare by the Palms and offering the real deal with its production of “Richard II.”
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
WFLA

Florida airline passenger records SpaceX launch in midair

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — A passenger on a Florida-bound airplane recorded the SpaceX launch Thursday evening from their window. The flight was approaching the Orlando International Airport when the passenger spotted the launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The Falcon 9 Dragon launched that day for a resupply mission to the International Space […]
ORLANDO, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy