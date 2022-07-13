Spend Prime Day looking back at the best highlights of Deion ‘Prime Time’ Sanders’ NFL and MLB career

Today, July 13, 2022, is Prime Day — they annual extravaganza of deals offered by Amazon, the world’s largest online retailer. From electronics to office supplies, you can make your way through the mobile app or online website to find many discounted items.

But that’s not what we are here for. At least, not me.

When I hear or read the word “prime” my sports-engraved brain immediately navigates to the one and only Deion Sanders, Mr. Prime Time himself. And to get the most out of Prime Day, it’s only right to look back at Sanders’ greatest moments from his career as a professional athlete.

Atlanta Falcons

This is where it all began. Sanders spent five seasons in the South and recorded 25 interceptions, returning three for touchdowns. He also returned two punts for touchdowns and three kickoffs for TDs.

San Francisco 49ers

Although his time in the Bay Area was brief (one season), Prime may have had the single greatest cornerback season in NFL history. He had eight INTs and took three of them to the house.

Dallas Cowboys

The back half of Sanders’ prime was spent in Dallas. He played five seasons with the Cowboys, picked off 16 passes and turned two into touchdowns. He also had a fumble returned for a TD and four punt return touchdowns. And while Sanders had messed around at receiver during his time with previous teams, he really became a legitimate receiving option with Dallas. In 1996, he caught 36 balls for 475 yards and a TD.

The full Prime Time experience.

Washington

Before retiring, Sanders spent his age 33 season in the nation’s capital picking off four passes. But he failed to find the endzone with Washington no matter where he lined up, which remains the only team he failed to score with.

Baltimore Ravens

A three-year retirement ended when Prime decided to come back once more with the Baltimore Ravens. The return last two years, and Sanders registered five interceptions across 25 games. He even had a pick-six in his debut season with the Ravens.

At the conclusion of the 2005 season, Prime Time hung them up for good, putting a bow on a Hall of Fame career.

MLB: New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds, San Francisco Giants,

And while Sanders was busy having a Hall of Fame football career, he spent his spare time carving out a baseball career in the MLB. The lefty batter played nine seasons in the big leagues for four teams. In total, Sanders played 641 games, homered 39 times, stole 186 bases and recorded 168 RBIs.

Just an insanely talented human being. One of a kind.