Respawn fixes Loba's tactical ability in Apex Legends

Ever since Season 13 of Apex Legends came out months ago, Loba’s tactical ability hasn’t been working correctly. Burglar’s Best Friend, which turns her bracelet into a directional teleport, sometimes does nothing at all.

On Wednesday, Respawn Entertainment announced that the latest update should fix the issue.

Apex Legends July 13, 2022, patch notes

Resolved Loba’s tactical failing without reason

Resolved issues with Wraith not receiving damage at certain points when using her abilities

Resolved loss of functionality while using replicators

Improved various issues with Xbox headsets and VOIP quality

This patch apparently has many more fixes, though Respawn Entertainment didn’t specify what those might entail. Either way, every Loba player can breathe an immense sigh of relief. GLHF briefly took the time to verify that Burglar’s Best Friend is working as intended once again. Thank goodness, too; Loba was almost useless in most engagements for a hot minute there.

The state of Apex legends hasn’t been great lately. While there were some creative workarounds for specific problems like the now-infamous Xbox Series X|S input lag issues, stuff like Loba’s ultimate didn’t receive fixes until much later. Hopefully, all of this continues to get ironed out.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.