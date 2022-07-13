ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint George, UT

St. George opens new Temple Springs Trail, adds to growing network of paved trails

By Elle Cabrera, St. George Spectrum & Daily News
The Spectrum
The Spectrum
 3 days ago
St. George opened the new Temple Springs Trail on Wednesday, with officials touting the new addition to the city's trail system as connecting key parts of the city for cyclists and pedestrians.

The trail runs from just under the water tower off Red Hills Parkway and connects all the way to Ivins, allowing pedestrians and cyclists to cross town without having to use a main thoroughfare road.

In 2020, city officials were told the area around Temple Springs Park was in disrepair and the St. George Police Department reported that the area had drawn many homeless and that crime had been reported in the area, said Tiffany Mitchell, the public information officer for the SGPD.

In response, officers and city staff worked to develop a plan that could improve access for cyclists and while making it easier to access the area and keep it in good condition.

“Not only is it going to help curb criminal activity, but it also helps add safety for our cyclists to get from Red Hills Parkway down to St. George Boulevard," said David Cordero, the city's communications and marketing director. "So, if they want they can get something to eat or drink, or maybe they want to go make another stop downtown, maybe even conduct city business."

The trail cost the city $700,000, according to Cordero, and though it does address crime in the area, it can also be a challenging trail for some cyclists or pedestrians with the steep slopes and turns.

“I am just excited that we are really putting our focus on connectivity for transportation as well as recreation," said Natalie Larkin, a member of the city council. "And I think that if we look at our trail systems almost just like secondary roads, then we understand the importance of the connectivity, and every time we create a connection, we create the possibility to take pressure off of our automobile roads."

Elle Cabrera covers breaking news and topics.

